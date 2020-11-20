Canada – based teenage footballer Sammy Ssebaduka has testified that both his father and mother have provided the biggest support to the gradual growth of the career.

Ssebaduka tags the father, Godfrey Ssembeguya as his personal trainer and role model with whom he also trains to keep fit.

The father is a former Uganda U-23 (Kobs) and U-20 (Hippos) player who also played at Posta Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.

“Both my parents have provided overwhelming support to me in the football journey. The father is my number one role model and personal trainer. My mother pays the academy fees, meets the travel expenses and has time over offered to me the emotional and spiritual support” Ssebaduka who was born in Canada to Ugandan parents opens up.

Ssebaduka is currently stationed at Gil Vicente Academy in Toronto having also previously featured at Sports Club Toronto, Power Soccer Academy and recently Sporting Toronto.

Sammy Ssebaduka(R) poses with his father, Godfrey Ssembeguya.

He kick-started his education journey at St Helens Catholic Elementary School in Toronto before shifting to St Mary’s Catholic Academy – Toronto and now at York University, still in Toronto city, Canada.

Ssebaduka was recently summoned to the Uganda U-20 and U-17 training camps at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe district.

The versatile defender confesses the experience in the training camp at Njeru opened up his eyes wholesomely.

“The experience at the camp has been fun and very tough as well. With three training sessions everyday doing lots of technical and physical work, this been a fresh experience although. The players have been very nice to me and they loved my Canadian accent sometimes they would try and say words like me.” Ssebaduka recollects.

Sammy Ssebaduka

Ssebaduka recalls his best match during the OPSM residency camp where he scored a brace and bagged three assists.

During the global lock-down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ssebaduka had internal work-outs with his father that included physical work-outs and ball work.

During his free time, he cherishes to play the PS4 FIFA Games with friends as well as shopping.

Internationally, Ssebaduka admires Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo with a dream to play for an established international club in three year’s times as well as the Uganda Senior national team, Uganda Cranes.

On any day, he would feast on well cooked rice and specially prepared chicken by the beloved mother.