Following the final international break of 2020, Barcelona return to action today with a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid team.

The former have been nearly unstoppable to start the season, unbeaten after seven games with a plus-15 goal differential and a whopping 17 goals scored.

Barça legend Luis Suárez turns the guns against his former side as the visitors begin a four-month period without Ansu Fati.

Atlético are clear title contenders, and a loss would put Barça nine points behind them after just eight games. Barca are expected to rely on Philippe Coutinho who is back, Lionel Messi, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé.

How and where to watch the ElClasico

For viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax.

Action will also unfold live on DStv’s LaLiga Channel starting 22:55 – 01:00 (EAT)

Possible Lineups

Barcelona (4-4-2): Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Dembélé, Pjanic, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann

Atlético (4-4-2): Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Correa, Kondogbia, Saúl, Koke; Llorente, João Félix