Fast rising Aliguma Foundation under the project name; “Sports for Resilience and Empowerment” is among the 16 new children’s projects approved in Africa by the UEFA Foundation.

We are humbled having been picked by the UEFA Foundation for Children under our project Sports for Resilience and Empowerment. This is a clear manifestation of recognition of the incredible work among the less privileged communities in Uganda. Ritah Aliguma, CEO Aliguma Foundation

Ritah Aliguma, founder and CEO of Aliguma Foundation

The Aliguma Foundation

The Aliguma Foundation has been at the fore-front of development of football talent through the impoverished communities of Kampala by hosting the annual slums football championship in Kampala at the famous Acholi quarters.

The other African countries picked out are Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Central African Republic, Chad, Lesotho and South Africa who have two projects.

These 16 projects on the African continent are among the 55 projects which were approved by the UEFA Foundation for Children world-over, with the others for Europe, Asia, North & South America, as well as Oceania.

The 2020/21 budget of €4,812,021 ($6,409,154.83) was allocated to new projects or an extension of existing projects.

That said, the 55 projects across the world will partake the $ 6,409,154.83 (Ug.Shs 23,740,586,228.33) to assist in the implementation programs.

Ritah Aliguma engages the young talents during a ball heading session at the Acholi Quarters play ground

This is in line with its mission to protect children’s fundamental rights in health and protection, children with disabilities, education and personal development, access to sport, integration of minorities and protection for victims of conflicts.

All these projects come at a time when the UEFA Foundation for Children is plotting for the celebration of the World Children’s Day, using the magic of football to support the youngsters who need it most.

The UEFA Foundation for Children’s board of trustees, chaired by the UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, met via videoconference to discuss new projects and the institution’s future.

The Foundation’s fifth anniversary is an opportunity to review its past activities and reflect on the future.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the new challenges it has brought with it, the UEFA Foundation for Children was able to rely on its partners’ commitment to help it safeguard children’s rights.

Africa: