Fast rising Aliguma Foundation under the project name; “Sports for Resilience and Empowerment” is among the 16 new children’s projects approved in Africa by the UEFA Foundation.
We are humbled having been picked by the UEFA Foundation for Children under our project Sports for Resilience and Empowerment. This is a clear manifestation of recognition of the incredible work among the less privileged communities in Uganda.Ritah Aliguma, CEO Aliguma Foundation
The Aliguma Foundation has been at the fore-front of development of football talent through the impoverished communities of Kampala by hosting the annual slums football championship in Kampala at the famous Acholi quarters.
The other African countries picked out are Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Central African Republic, Chad, Lesotho and South Africa who have two projects.
These 16 projects on the African continent are among the 55 projects which were approved by the UEFA Foundation for Children world-over, with the others for Europe, Asia, North & South America, as well as Oceania.
The 2020/21 budget of €4,812,021 ($6,409,154.83) was allocated to new projects or an extension of existing projects.
That said, the 55 projects across the world will partake the $ 6,409,154.83 (Ug.Shs 23,740,586,228.33) to assist in the implementation programs.
This is in line with its mission to protect children’s fundamental rights in health and protection, children with disabilities, education and personal development, access to sport, integration of minorities and protection for victims of conflicts.
All these projects come at a time when the UEFA Foundation for Children is plotting for the celebration of the World Children’s Day, using the magic of football to support the youngsters who need it most.
The UEFA Foundation for Children’s board of trustees, chaired by the UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, met via videoconference to discuss new projects and the institution’s future.
The Foundation’s fifth anniversary is an opportunity to review its past activities and reflect on the future.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the new challenges it has brought with it, the UEFA Foundation for Children was able to rely on its partners’ commitment to help it safeguard children’s rights.
Africa:
- Uganda: Sports for Resilience and Empowerment (Aliguma Foundation)
- Kenya: Kick the ball, Save our wildlife (Water4wildlife Maasai Mara)
- Tanzania: Girls on Track (Right to Play)
- South Sudan: We are champions (Light for the World)
- Democratic Republic of Congo: Future Leaders of Kalebuka (Georges Malaika Foundation)
- Republic of Congo: Promote social inclusion through sport for street children and youth in Pointe – Noire (Samusocial International)
- Chad: Refugee – led sport and early Childhood Education Programme (IACT)
- Lesotho: Good Health and Climate Action through Football (Kick4Life)
- Ivory Coast: Sport for re-integration (La balle aux prisonniers)
- Mali: Solidarite Aveugle (Libre Vue)
- Morocco: Sport Centre in Ouarzazate (Solidarite Marathon des Sables)
- Mozambique: Improving the psycho-social well being of conflict-affected displaced children (Street Child)
- Central African Republic: Strengthen protection, socio-educational activities and social re-integration of vulnerable minors (Triangle Generation Humanitaire)
- Senegal: Les gazelles de la Teranga (Unis vers le Sport)
- South Africa: Football Foundation – Sport for Good (Grootbos Green Futures Foundation)
- South Africa: Bophelo Ke Kgwele (The game, the Life) – Light for the World