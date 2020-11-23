2020 Women & Sports Conference:

Saturday, 28th November – Makerere University (10 am – 4 pm)

Theme: Women Taking Lead

Main Topic: Strengthening Stakeholder Engagement in Strategic Leadership for women in sports in Uganda

Time immemorial, gender equality has been preached across the divide.

In sporting spheres, this song is chorused aloud and virtually, all sports disciplines get equal engagement of either gender.

Perhaps, there is continued effort needed from all stakeholders to drive home the message in tranquil environs.

Given this rich back ground, continuous endeavors to targeted at achieving the aforementioned goals and objectives are vigorously preached and the upcoming women & sports conference is one of the numerous means.

Themed “Women taking lead”, this conference will happen on Saturday, 28th November 2020 at Makerere University, an iconic educational institution not only in Uganda, East Africa, but also across the continent and the entire world.

The day’s moderator is Regina Lunyolo, a former athlete herself who has seen it all through the sport women career, now a proven administrator with a rich background of a very physical sport – Rugby.

Regina Lunyolo will moderate the conference

Beatrice Ayikoru

The conference has lured tried and tested panelists as Beatrice Ayikoru, a World Athletics Council member, Vice President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), General Secretary at Uganda Athletics Federation and best of all, a former sprinter.

Ayikoru will be joined by Claire Lamunu (professional basketballer based in Finland).

Claire Lamunu

Adekemi “Nee Santos” Ndieli (Deputy Country Representative UN Women) with a demonstrated history of working on Gender and International Development in the international affairs industry and she is skilled in Gender Mainstreaming, Capacity Development, Program Development and Management as well as Humanitarian Action.

Adekemi “Nee Santos” Ndieli , Deputy Country Representative UN Women

Andrew Owor Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Others are; Andrew Owor (Vice President – Rugby Africa), Shafic “Shagra” Mutebi (a football coach with bias for women soccer as well as a journalist working with 102.1 FUFA f.m) among others who are yet to confirm as the clock clicks to the conference.

Shafic “Shagra” Mutebi

The plenary session will last for two hours between 10 am to mid-day with a lunch break.

Meanwhile, the afternoon session will return with the break-away further brain-storming opportunity.

The purpose is to organize annual conferences as a platform where women in sports in Uganda can express themselves, share ideas on how to progress their mandate in their respective sporting areas and gain a united voice to address issues that work against them. Further, to unify women in sport, giving them a platform to get to know one another, and also cultivate mutual respect for each other and for others in the world in which we live. The conference will unite a stellar group of key decision-makers and youth leaders in the sports industry for a one-day program of panel discussions and interactive work sessions. It will address topics including Mentorship, Participation and Inclusive and gender-responsive policies. Women and Sports Conference core objective

The key partners in ensuring that this conference is a complete success include; Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS), Score Beyond, Women Sports Connect Foundation(WSCF), A1 Challenge and Makerere University.

For starters, Score Beyond (SB) is a leadership organization for women and girls in Sports.

WSCF is a platform for empowering, mentoring and inspiring young girls and women in sport to advocate for an increase of female leaders in sports management whilst A1 Challenge (A1C) an organization promoting youth development and imparting life skills to the girl child in Ugandan secondary schools through sports; basketball in particular.

The Conference will be live-streamed for our online audience while we host the panelists at Makerere University; for a 4 hour session, two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon session.