World Athletics has announced the names of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2020.

Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei makes the shortlist for the prestigious award that has two track athletes, with Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm the other.

Cheptegei broke three world records. He set new world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the roads (12:51).

#WorldAthleticsAwards announcement @joshuacheptege1 is one of five finalists for Male Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/LU7pMLTQLH — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 23, 2020

The other four on the shortlist are Karsten Warholm (Norway), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), and Ryan Crouser (USA).

World Athletics Awards 2020 will be held virtually on Saturday, December 5.

The Shortlist

Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda

Broke world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the roads (12:51)

Was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance

Ryan Crouser, USA

Undefeated in 10 shot put competitions

His 22.91m world-leading performance moved him to equal third on the world all-time list

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

Broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m)

Undefeated in 16 competitions

Johannes Vetter, Germany

Won eight of his nine javelin competitions

Threw a world-leading 97.76m, the second farthest throw in history

Karsten Warholm, Norway