World Athletics has announced the names of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2020.
Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei makes the shortlist for the prestigious award that has two track athletes, with Norwegian sprinter Karsten Warholm the other.
Cheptegei broke three world records. He set new world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the roads (12:51).
The other four on the shortlist are Karsten Warholm (Norway), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), and Ryan Crouser (USA).
World Athletics Awards 2020 will be held virtually on Saturday, December 5.
The Shortlist
Joshua Cheptegei, Uganda
- Broke world records at 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the roads (12:51)
- Was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance
Ryan Crouser, USA
- Undefeated in 10 shot put competitions
- His 22.91m world-leading performance moved him to equal third on the world all-time list
Mondo Duplantis, Sweden
- Broke the world record in the pole vault twice (6.17m and 6.18m) and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m)
- Undefeated in 16 competitions
Johannes Vetter, Germany
- Won eight of his nine javelin competitions
- Threw a world-leading 97.76m, the second farthest throw in history
Karsten Warholm, Norway
- Ran a world-leading 46.87 in the 400m hurdles, the second fastest performance in history
- Undefeated in nine 400m/400m hurdles races and set world best of 33.78 in 300m hurdles