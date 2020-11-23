Tanzania Premier League (Round 11 Results):

Coastal Union 0-7 Simba

Simba Young Africans 1-1 Namungo

Namungo KMC 1-0 Azam

Azam Kagera Sugar 1-0 Mwadui

Mwadui JKT Tanzania 0-2 Gwambina

Gwambina Tanzania Prisons 0-0 Mtibwa Sugar

Mtibwa Sugar Ruvu Shooting 3-3 Mbeya City

Mbeya City Dodoma Jiji 1-1 Biashara United

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League continued with round 11 games over the weekend.

Headlines were made in Arusha as Simba humiliated Coastal Union 7-0 in a completely one sided duel at the Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium.

Simba captain John Raphael Bocco netted a hat-trick in the game.

Simba Sports Club captain John Raphael Bocco scores against Coastal Union (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Zambian ace Clatous Chota Chama registered a brace as Hassan Dilunga and Bernard Morrison each had a goal in the galore as Sven Vandenbroeck’s charges ran riot.

In Dar es salaam, Young Africans and Namungo shared the spoils 1 all at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium.

Angola’s offensive midfielder Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo opened the scores for Young Africans in the 13th minute.

Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo gave Young Africans the early lead (Credit: Young Africans Media)

The joy was short lived as Stephen Sey quickly brough the game level on the quarter hour mark.

At the nearby Uhuru Stadium, KMC shocked Azam with 1-0 victory.

Uganda Cranes roving right back, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada, fresh from international duty was among the un-used substitutes for Azam.

Action between Coastal Union and Azam (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Away in Kagera, the home side Kagera Sugar pipped Mwadui 1-0 at the Kaitaba Stadium.

In Iringa town, JKT Tanzania lost 2-0 at home to visiting Gwambina at the Samora Stadium.

The contest between Tanzania Prisons and Mtibwa Sugar ended goal-less at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa town.

Ruvu Shooting and Mbeya City shared the spoils during the 6 goal thriller at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

Meanwhile, the game between Dodoma Jiji and Biashara United was one all at the Samora Stadium in Iringa town.

Azam leads the 18 table team with 25 points from 11 matches.

The Ice-makers share the same number of points with Young Africans but have a better goal difference.

Simba is two points off the top two clubs with 23 points from 11 games played.

Ruvu Shooting (19) and KMC (18) complete the top five positions.

In the relegation red zone, KJT Tanzania (10), Mwadui (10), Mbeya City (7) and Ihefu (6) are all seeking for quick answers.