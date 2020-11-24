Libya National Team head coach Ali El Margini has stepped down from his role after only 65 days in charge.

Margini tendered in his resignation to the Libya Football Federation and this was confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision comes off a disappointing run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers where the Mediterranean Knights find themselves bottom of group J.

For the three games Margini has been in charge since his appointment in September, they have also ended in disappointment with only three points registered.

Libya lost the double header against Equatorial Guinea (3-2 and 1-0).

Margini succeeded Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti who left the position following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was appointed alongside Ahmed Senfaz as assistant coach, while former international goalkeeper Moftah Ghazala was named the goalkeeper coach.

Margini had previously served as assistant to former Libya coach Abdulhafith Arbish in 2014.