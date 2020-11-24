2020 Masaza Cup:

Official opening match – 12th December – Bulemeezi Vs Butambala

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Buikwe District (Bugerere Ssaza)

The Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga has urged on the development of sports talents as a lee way of boosting the glory of the country.

Mayiga, a lawyer by profession was officiating at the official opening of the Masaza Cup tournament at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The kick off has been set for 12th December 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District (Bugerere Ssaza) and as usual will be graced by His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Defending champions Bulemeezi will take on Butambala during the first game of the championship that will be played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bulemeezi hands over the trophy to Buganda Sports Minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu

This event is historic. We have fought COVID-19 gallantly to soldier on. Many years ago, we thought sports is only recreational. Nothing boosts Uganda’s potentiality than sports. One of the biggest resources that Uganda has is sports talent. Natural ability coupled with training and passion leads to success. Sports can enable them realize their dreams. Masaza Cup tournament has been a unifying factor. Irrespective of nationality, political belonging. Sports has brought us to international stage.We ought to support the sports talents. Ugandan sports stars as Denis Onyango, Farouk Miya, Stephen Kiprotich, Joshua Cheptegei and Halima Nakaayi are all great ambassadors of Uganda through sports. Sports should be given special consideration in Uganda like precious gold.The youth should be encouraged to take upon sports. Support sports among the young talents. We are determined to play this football tournament in the New normal. I thank all the sponsors, the Masaza chiefs. COVID-19 is for real. Nobody should politicize this issue. Be wary of COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS. Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom

The same event was graced by the local organizing committee members, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) officials, Masaza chiefs and organizing committee members, sponsors’ representatives as well as the media.

Manoj Murali signs during the launch of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament

Buganda Minister Ssekabembe saluted FUFA for the cooperation of having the tournament organized and held at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

We shall have the mandatory COVID-19 tests for all the players and officials (team and match) as well as the media. Let us all be cooperative to have a successful tournament. Decoas Kiiza Hantali, FUFA Deputy CEO – Football

Each of the 18 Masaza Cup team got Shs 4,000,00 cash to help in the preparations. Each team also got jerseys and balls.

Buganda Kingdom will meet the accommodation and feeding costs for all the teams.

At the same event, each of the Masaza teams got the tournament booklets that have rules and regulations.

The Masaza Cup is an annual Buganda Kingdom tournament that has been played since 2004 and usually features 19 teams from 19 different Buganda Kingdom regions.

The tournament that should have kicked off in July 2020 was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Bulemezi Ssaza lifted the 2019 Masaza Cup following a 1-0 victory over Busiro in extra time with South Sudanese U-20 international Emmanuel Loki scoring the winning goal.

FUFA Deputy CEO – Football Decolas Kiiza talks during the launch at Bulange, Mengo

Previous Winners: