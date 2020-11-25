AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone) – Group B:

Wednesday, 25th November 2020:

Uganda U-20 Vs Burundi U-20 (Group B) – Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha – 1 PM

Sudan U-20 Vs Ethiopia U-20 (Group C) – Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha – 4 PM

Uganda National U-20 football team (The Hippos) head coach Morley Byekwaso has named the starting team against Burundi in the group B AFCON U-20 qualifier (CECAFA Zone) at Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

Isma Mugulusi and striker Ivan Bogere who started on the bench against South Sudan during the goal-less draw now start.

Uganda will miss the services of towering KCCA defender Musa Ramathan who got a direct red card against South Sudan for unsporting conduct.

In Ramathan’s place, Mugulusi has been introduced and will be deployed in central midfield alongside Bobosi Byaruhanga and Ivan Asaba.

Bogere is brought to the fray and takes over Raymond Onyai’s slot. Onayi started in the game against South Sudan and struggled to lead the line in an unfamiliar role since he has been often deployed as a winger or central midfielder.

The rest of the team remains untouched as Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech maintains his starting role in the goalkeeping department.

The three man defence-line stands with team skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Azizi Kayondo and Kenneth Semakula.

The compact midfield department has Vipers’ holding midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga, a proven free-kick specialist, Najib Yiga, Steven Serwadda and Ivan Asaba.

The two forwards are left footed Richard Basangwa and the diligent Ivan Bogere.

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Burundi: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Richard Basangwa, Najib Yiga, Ivan Bogere, Ivan Asaba

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ashiraf Mulindi, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Faisal Wabyoona, Raymond Onyai, Joseph Kafumbe

Suspended: Musa Ramathan