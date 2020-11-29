Former Senegal international Papa Bouba Diop has been pronounced dead after a long illness.

Diop who played 63 times for the Lions of Teranga is most remembered for scoring the winning goal for less fancied African nation against then reigning World Champions at the 2002 World Cup.

The Lions of Teranga went to reach the quarter finals of the competition, becoming only the second African nation to reach the stage after Cameroon in 1990.

He finished the tournament as the top scorer for the Senegal side with three goals, his other two coming in the 3-3 draw with Uruguay in the group stages.

Diop also played in the English Premier League for Fulham, Portsmouth, Westham United and Fulham.

Rest in Peace Diop!