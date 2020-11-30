Top flight sides Sevilla and Real Madrid face off in a very tricky encounter in the La Liga on Saturday 5th.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos travels back to his old club Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Since his summer 2005 transfer to Madrid, Ramos has since faced Sevilla 27 times in LaLiga, with 17 wins for Los Blancos and 10 victories for Los Rojiblancos.

Ramos’ first goal against Sevilla came at the Bernabeu in March 2010, helping Real Madrid come from 0-2 down to win 3-2.

Ramos has also faced his old club twice in the European Super Cup after Real Madrid had won the Champions League and Sevilla the Europa League.

Los Blancos won both the 2014 and 2017 meetings, with the latter game featuring a trademark late headed equaliser from Ramos to force extra-time just as Sevilla were preparing to celebrate the trophy.

How and where to watch the game

For viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax.

Action will also unfold live on DStv’s LaLiga Channel starting 18:10 – 20:15 (EAT)