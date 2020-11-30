Wakiso Giants have omitted experienced midfielders Tom Masiko, Ayub Kisaliita and Hakim Ssenkumba from the 2020/21 squad.

The trio misses out on the squad released on Monday November 30, four days to their first game of the season away to Police FC in the Uganda Premier League if the draft fixture is to be trusted.

A graphical representation of the Wakiso Giants Squad for 2020/21 season Credit: Wakiso Giants MEDIA

Earlier, the club announced the three players had long term injuries and it could be the reason they haven’t been considered by coach Douglas Bamweyana to give them enough time to recover.

The squad has a couple of new signings in goalkeeper Samson Kirya who made his name at SC Villa, former Police and Vipers midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka and Lawrence Bukenya who joins on a permanent deal from KCCA.

Other notable absentees from the squad include veteran centre forward Geoffrey Sserunkuma and midfielder Ivan Kiweewa alias Kaloolo who was the club’s MVP as they earned promotion to the top tier during the 2018/19 season.

Wakiso Giants finished last campaign 10th on the log with 30 points when they league was called off with five games to play due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They will aiming at bettering the position next season under Bamweyana who has had tough coaching stints at Express, SC Villa and Maroons.

Wakiso Giants 2020/21 Squad List in Full

Goalkeepers: 1. Derrick Emukule, 24. Samson Kirya and 31. Kenneth Luguya

Defenders: 2. Muwadda Kateregga, 3. Alex Komakech, 5. Simon Namwanja, 13. Swaib Mudde, 14. Edward Satulo, 15. Geriga Atendele, 16. Fahad Kawooya Kalule and 25. Hassan Wasswa Ssempewo

Midfielders: 4. Lawrence Bukenya, 8. Ibrahim Kasule, 11. Gadafi Wahab, 12. Hassan Ssenyonjo, 17. Yasin Mugume, 18. Rahmat Ssenfuka, 19. Ivan Ssebuguzi, 22. Pius Kagwa, 23. Faizul Ibrahim and 26. Joshua Lubwama

Forwards: 9. Amos Muwonge, 10. Viane Ssekajugo, 21. Karim Ndugwa and 29. Osman Miraji