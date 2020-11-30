

Uganda Hippos Captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri has attributed Uganda’s qualification to the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations to team work.



A remarkable performance saw Uganda trounce Kenya 3-1 in the semifinals of the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers on Monday to seal a berth to the continental showpiece.

Ivan Bogere netted a brace while defender cum midfielder Kenneth Ssemakula added the other goal to guide Uganda to victory.



Mugweri who plies his trade at SC Villa lauded his teammates for showing commitment and working together as unit.



“We are happy that our target of qualifying to the final tournament has been achieved. I thank the coaches for preparing us and the players for the efforts.” He said after the game.



“It is working together as a unit that has brought us this far. Everyone has been committed to this fight and I’m happy that we have pulled it off.”



It should be noted that two teams from each region qulaify to the final tournament. Uganda will therefore be joined by the winner between Tanzania and South Sudan who play in the other semifinal.



Despite sealing qualification, Mugweri however, insists it’s not yet done because they want to emerge as the Champions.



“Qualification is sealed but we still have to fight for the trophy in the final. It would be important for us to return home as Champions and we shall go back to prepare for that.”



This is the first time that Uganda is qualifying for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations just like it was the case with the U17 side two years ago.