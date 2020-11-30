

Rally official Jared Kalera has expressed gratitude after he was recognised as the FIA best senior volunteer of the year.

Kalera was awarded the accolade following his devoted service to local Motorsports.

The FIA Volunteers Awards were initiated to spice up the volunteers weekend that comes every November. The award celebrates those who dedicate their time to make motorsport possible around the world.

The 43-year-old started as a safety marshall six years ago; later upgraded in the roles to become an assistant safety official, assistant Competitions Relations Officer (CRO). He is currently taking on the Clerk of the course roles.

“Being recognised by FIA is no easy fit. But being given an opportunity to serve, working on different projects with different people has pummelled me to this point,” he says.

Kalera has also grown his resume; working on a number of events including the FIA regional event; Pearl of Africa Uganda rally.

Life threatening accident

Kalera’s resolve has not waned even after the incidents of 2018.

An accident that year left him with serious complications to his left leg. He underwent surgery that left him an amputee.

Kalera did not give up on serving the sport.

“Our sport is majorly supported by volunteers. We try to give it our whole just to see that the sport grows and spectators get to enjoy in the safest way possible.

“That is the goal when you are at the helm of Motorsports administration.”

The Future

Kalera is optimistic he will land more roles in international events.

“I have a dream to officiate in an international FIA event. It will add more to my knowledge. I believe this will not only benefit me alone but also others around me,” he added.

Jared Kalera will receive his award during the FMU annual awards ceremony. The dates for the awards are yet to be communicated.