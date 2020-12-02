Standard Chartered Bank has given its customers an opportunity to make their money work harder with the Safari Savings account.

All that is required is to grow your average balances on your Safari Savings Account and earn bonus interest of up to 10% p.a on your savings.

The offer is open to existing and new clients – who just need to apply now for an instant Safari Savings account and enjoy this offer.

You will be eligible to receive prevailing interest on your entire deposit balance in the Qualifying Account(s), at the prevailing interest rate that corresponds to the deposit balance tier reflected in the table below.

Deposit Balance Growth Tiers Bonus Interest Effective Interest Rate 500,000 – 1,999,999 1.0% 2.0% 2,000,000 – 49,999,999 2.0% 3.5% 50,000,000 – 99,999,999 4.0% 7.0% 100,000,000+ 7.0% 10.0%

This offer is valid until 31 January 2021.