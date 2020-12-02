Former Uganda Cranes captain now assistant coach at New York Red Bulls II Ibrahim Sekagya has revealed how he is looking forward to another successful season with the United States based outfit.

This follows yet another tenure he just completed at the club, his sixth season – one he terms “quite a milestone and personal achievement.”

After turning out for New York Red Bulls between 2013 to 2014, retiring in 2015, Sekagya was appointed assistant coach – a journey he has surely enjoyed.

With the 2020 USL Championship season now done, Sekagya is already looking forward to next season according to the club website.

“I look forward to another successful season next year. I am quite optimistic that we will be much more focused and stronger than ever before,” Sekagya said.

“I want to thank the fans immensely, even in their absence, we still felt their presence and their motivation is what drives the players to get better every day.

“No matter how tough the situation is right now, we will always have them behind us, and we appreciate that so much.”

Since Sekagya’s arrival at NYRB II, he has helped them to five playoff appearances, three USL Championship Eastern Conference Finals, and a USL Championship Final, which they won in 2016.