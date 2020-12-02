CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup 2020:

Final: Uganda 4-1 Tanzania

Fair Play Award: Tanzania

Best Goalkeeper: Simon Justine (South Sudan)

Top Scorers: Ivan Bogere (Uganda), Selemani Hamis (Tanzania)- 5 Goals

Bronze Medal: South Sudan

Best Player: Pascal Isindo

Uganda is the champion of the 2020 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup, deservedly.

Christened as the Hippos, the Ugandan youngsters overcame the 2019 victors Tanzania 4-1 at the Black Rhino Academy Sports Stadium in the tourist town of Karatu on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwadda, lethal striker Ivan Bogere and Kenneth Semakula scored the four goals for Uganda.

Selemani Hamisi netted the consolation for the hosts in a match where Uganda also missed a penalty kick.

The Hippos wins started brilliantly, scoring through a diving header from Richard Basangwa off Najib Yiga teasing free-kick from 20 yards.

Bogere missed target inside the goal area with a left footed shot flying over in the 20th minute.

Selemani brought the game level on the half hour mark with a well struck kick from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded following a handball call from Musa Ramathan in the goal area.

Uganda picked two cautions in quick succession to left winger Azizi Kayondo and team captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri for unsporting conduct incidents.

Uganda restored their lead when Steven Sserwadda met Najib Yiga’s cross at the back post in the 41st minute.

The opportunity to make the game 3-1 by the half time was wasted by Bogere when he blasted over a penalty shot over from 12 yards.

The penalty arrived after a foul in the area on Mugulusi after Basangwa’s back heel pass inside the goal area.

Kelvin John replaces Musa Jacob in the 57th minute in the first change of the game for both sides.

Bogere’s glancing header missed target by inches following a long throw-in by left back Aziz Kayondo.

The resultant corner kick curled in by Najib Yiga was converted home with a pondering header off Bogere.

By this time, Uganda led comfortably 3-1 and the writing was well pasted on the wall that the trophy was destined for Kampala.

In the 66th minute, Mugulusi raced to Bogere’s pass on the far left flank and his seemingly harmless cross off the weaker left foot was initially mishandled by the Tanzanian goalkeeper before he swiftly recovered to make a save.

After this mistake, Zuberi Masoud was pulled put for Kimweri with 20 minutes to play.

Kimweri was accorded a rude reception as he conceded from over 40 yards off Semakula’s distant effort.

Uganda rested Yiga for dribbling ace Joseph Kizza Bukenya with 13 minutes to play.

Substitute Kelvin John shot from an acute angle into the roof of the side netting as the hosts staged a gallant fight.

Khalfan Mohamoud was cautioned for a two footed challenge on Sserwadda with 6 minutes left on the clock.

Ivan Asaba was introduced for the immensely gifted Ivan Asaba in the 85th minute.

Bogere was booked deep in added time for playing the ball out after the whistle had been blown.

Faizal Wabyona earned his first feel of the championship as a late-late substitute.

The final whistle was treated with wild celebrations by the Ugandan players on the field of play, technical area and the delegation in the stands led by the FUFA President Moses Magogo, also a CAFExecutive Committee member.

The architect of Uganda’s victory is Morley Byekwaso who single handedly manned the technical chores after his assistant Simeon Masaba was left in Kampala.

Each member of team Uganda is assured of at least $ 1000 as a promise from the federation.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s Jack Komakech was named as best goalkeeper of the tournament, Bogere took home the golden boot with 5 goals, Tanzanian Pascal Isindo emerged as the best player and Tanzania took home the fair play award.

Coming to the final, both Tanzania and Uganda had already secured their berths to the 2021 AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Tanzania: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa (86′ Ivan Asaba), Najib Yiga (77′ Joseph Kizza Bukenya), Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda (Faisal Wabyoona)

Subs Not Used: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Joseph Kafumbe, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali