

Police FC and Wakiso Giants FC will hope to start the new season on a perfect note as the two sides face off today in Lugogo.



The Cops and Purple Sharks come into the new season with belief of bettering their final placements last season.



In their first season, Wakiso Giants FC blew hot and cold despite having a good squad at their disposal. After testing the waters, the team is expected to finish better than the 10th position that they managed.



Coach Douglas Bamweyana who will be in charge of his first game is optimistic and has set his target at finishing within the top four.



‘We have prepared well and ready for the new season. Our target is to perform well and anything below fourth position will be a disappointment for us.’ He said.



The Club has beefed up their squad with several new signings. Some of these include goalkeeper Samson Kirya, defender Edward Satro, midfielder Owen Kasule and lanky forward Joshua Lubwama.



However, for the game against Police FC, the team will be without Pius Kaggwa, Tom Masiko, Alex Komakech, Ayub Kisalita and goalkeeper William Katende who have been ruled out.



Police FC on the other hand, spent most of last season flirting with relegation and only finished a slot above the red line.



This was a spark for the 2005 League winners to go into the transfer window with commitment signing several players.



Key among them was Tonny Mawejje who has been handed the captain’s armband to lead the resurgence.

Mawejje is optimistic that the team will perform well and hopes for a perfect start.



‘We have enough preparations. The boys are raring to go and we want to start on a good note because that will give us a picture of what we shall do for the rest of the season.’



The other notable signings for Police FC include Duncan Sseninde, Frank Tumwesigye alias Zaga and Muwadda Mawejje.



Last season, Police FC registered a double over Wakiso Giants FC. They recovered from a goal down to win 2-1 at Lugogo and won with the same score at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.