Uganda Premier League (Match Day 1) – Friday, December 4, 2020 Results:

Police 0-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL 2-2 SC Villa

Mbarara City 1-1 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

Uganda Police Football Club and Wakiso Giants earned a point apiece from their opening game of 2020-21 Uganda Premier League following a non-scoring draw at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The two sides huffed and puffed throughout the 90 minutes but no break-through was sought.

Police, the hosts of the contest had the bite at the curry when veteran midfield Tonny Mawejje, returning to the UPL after close to a decade had a harmless free-kick well pocketed by Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Derrick Emukule on 5 minutes after kick off.

Two minutes later, Ruben Kimera’s corner-kick was headed out by a totally unmarked Hassan Muhammod.

Police’s Mubarak Nsubuga (shirt 28) gets to the ball ahead of Simon Namwanja as Yasin Mugume and Denis Rukundo look on Credit: John Batanudde

Wakiso Giants’ towering forward Joshua Lubwama blasted the ball over from 20 yards on the quarter hour mark.

Moments later, the Purple Sharks’ skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo shot off a well laid ball from roving right back Geriga Atendere.

Wakiso Giants’ debutant Edward Satulo was well placed to intercept Mubarak Nsubuga’s laid cut back from the right that had followed a teasing defence splitter from the stylish midfielder Frank Tumwesigye.

Twenty minutes into the game, it was another opportunity for Police when Nsubuga shot straight at goalkeeper Derrick Emukule off Ruben Kimera’s cross from the left.

Frank Tuwesigye and Hassan Ssenyonjo race to the ball as Police faced Wakiso Giants at Lugogo on match day one Credit: John Batanudde

Five minutes later, Nsubuga was slow to react to Tumwesigye’s through ball as Emukule made a routine collection of the ball.

Emukule was cautioned by referee Ashadu Ssemere for a foul on Ben Ocen outside the goal area.

The resultant free-kick from Ocen missed target by inches.

Tony Mawejje controls the ball as Yasin Mugume and Rahmat Ssenfuka keep a keen eye Credit: John Batanudde

With the final 10 minutes to climax the opening stanza, Police captain Tonny Mawejje executed a decent rabona pass to Kimera on the left, an eye catching moment in the game.

Tumwesigye’s wall pass with Ocen had the latter shoot over from 25 yards.

Towards the end of the first half, there was an injury to Police skipper Mawejje after an aerial duel with Atendere.

Tony Mawejje being stretchered off for further medical Credit: John Batanudde

Medics carry the injured Mawejje off the stretcher on the stroke of half time. Credit: John Batanudde

Mawejje landed awkwardly and twisted his right ankle before he was stretchered off.

Upon restart of play for the second half, both teams called for amendments.

Police’s technical team led by Abdallah Mubiru called for a double change.

Hassan Wasswa and Yusuf Ssozi were introduced for Mawejje and Mubaraka Nsubuga respectively.

This meant that Ocen took over the skipper’s role for team Police.

Meanwhile, Lubwama was rested for the fresh legs of Karim Ndugwa.

With ten minutes into the second, midfielder Ibrahim Kasule earned his debut at Wakiso Giants, replacing Gadafi Wahab.

Muwada Kateregga took over Atendere’s place with 17 minutes left on the clock for the Purple Sharks before Police introduced Edward Kiryowa for Wasswa.

Ruben Kimera passes the ball as Wakiso Giant’s Geriga Atendere closes by Credit: John Batanudde

Referee Semere’s final whistle signaled the end of the duel, with spoils shared between the two entities.

Elsewhere, Mbarara City and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) played to a 1 all draw at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Steven Mukwala gave the tax collectors the lead before Jude Ssemugabi equalized late in the game for the Ankole Lions.

Mbarara City’s new striker Bashir Mutanda missed a first half penalty.

In Jinja, BUL rallied from a goal down to force a 2 all draw with visiting Sports Club Villa.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Nicholas Kabonge were on target for the Jogoos.

Richard Wandyaka and Musa Esenu replied for BUL.

Earlier on Friday, KCCA smiled 2-1 away to Bright Stars at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Brian Aheebwa and Hassan Ssenyonjo got the goals for KCCA. The consolation for the home side was netted by debutant Joseph Akandanaho.

Next Games:

Match day one continues on Saturday, 4th December 2020 when newly promoted Kitara host Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Another new entrant to the top tier, UPDF will be home against visiting Busoga United at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium.

Away at the Green Light Stadium in Arua, Express visits the intimidating Onduparaka.

Police team players in ball work during the warm up period before the game kicked off Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

Police FC XI: Tom Ikara (GK), Denis Rukundo, Eric Seenjobe, Henry Katongole, Hassan Muhamood, Samuel Kayongo, Mubarak Nsubuga (46’ Yusuf Ssozi), Frank Tumwesigye, Tonny Mawejje (Captain – 46’ Hassan Wasswa, 75’Edward Kiryowa), Ruben Kimera, Ben Ocen

Substitutes Not Used: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Joseph Sentume, Tonny Kiwalazi, Duncan Sseninde

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Wakiso Giants XI: Derrick Emukule (GK), Edward Satulo, Hassan Wasswa, Simon Namwanja, Geriga Atendere (73’ Muwadda Kateregga), Rahmat Senfuka, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Gadaffi Wahab (55’ Ibrahim Kasule), Amos Muwonge, Joshua Lubwama (46’ Karim Ndugwa), Yasin Mugume

Substitutes Not Used: Samson Kirya (G.K), Swaib Mudde, Ibrahim Faizul, Fahad Kawooya

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Wakiso Giants head coach supervises the limbering session prior to the kick off Credit: John Batanudde

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Asadu Semere

First Assistant Referee: Mustafa Mafumu

Second Assistant Referee: Dorcus Atuhaire

Fourth Official: Anna Akoyi