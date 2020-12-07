Uganda Cricket Association has today announced the first edition of the Ladies Elite League.

After managing to pull off the Men’s Elite League in October under some strict Covid guidelines the ladies will go through the same protocols.

All the players will take their Covid tests on December 8 before joining a residential camp at the Kololo SSS Hostel.

A group of 30 players has been divided into two teams that will play five T20 games between themselves on the round-robin format.

The players have been picked from all over the country with some girls coming from as far as Soroti to take part in the tournament. The three-day tournament will be used to prepare the girls for a grueling 2021 international season.

The two franchise sides, Damani Hurricanes and Challengers Blizzards, will face off for top honors starting on December 11-13.

Kevin Awino and Janet Mbabazi will be in charge of the Challengers Bizzards as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively while Immaculate Nakisuyi and Naomi Kayondo will take charge of the Damani Hurricanes as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively. Yusuf Nanga is the head coach of the Damani Hurricanes while Ivan Kakande will be in charge of the Challengers Blizzards.

With no fans allowed on the ground, all the action from the Lugogo Cricket Oval will be live on YouTube.