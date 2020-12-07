2020 Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals Golf Open:

Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi emerged the best in the 2020 Uganda Professional Golfer Open championship held at the par 72 Uganda Golf Open.

The long hitting pro golfer scored a total of 273 strokes over four rounds of competitive action.

Chinhoi scored 1-under 71 on the opening round, the second best score on day one after Deo Akope’s 2-under 70.

Robson Chinhoi swings off on the final day of the 2020 Uganda Professional Golf Open Championship at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante

He bettered the scores on day two with 6-under 66 on the second round.

This was the best in the championship, the same as Kenyan Chege Njoroge who was also 6-under on the final round.

Chinhoi pocketed Shs 25,000,000, a lion’s share of Shs. 100,000,000 total prize money staked by the sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited.

Robson Chinhoi (second left) receives the dummy cheque of Shs 100,000,000

Uganda’s Akope took second place with round scores of 70, 74, 70 and 69 for a total of 283.

Njoroge was 2 strokes behind Akope to finish in the third place.

Deo Akope swings (Credit: Timothy Okiror)

Robson Chinhoi gets the trophy from UGU President Moses Matisko

By and large, 35 professionals made the treasured cut that was confirmed after round two.

Of these, 13 are Ugandans to include; Akope (283), Phillip Kasozi (287), Ronald Rugumayo (292), Martin Ochaya (297), Robert Happy (297), David Kamulindwa (300), Abraham Ainamani (300), Richard Baguma (300), Herman Deco Mutebi (301), Abbey Bagalana (304), Dennis Anguyo (308), Gerald Kabuye (310) and Joseph Mawejje (311).

The professionals event was the climax of the 2020 Uganda Golf Open series that teed off with the ladies open and was followed by the men.

Martha Babirye successfully defended her title as Kenya’s John Lejirma took the men prize.

Robson Chinhoi with his trophy

The full leaderboard (All professionals who made the cut):

1- Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe): 71, 66, 69, 67 – 273

2- Deo Akope (Uganda): 70, 74,70, 69 – 283

3 – Chege Njoroge (Kenya): 73, 71, 75, 66 – 285

4 – Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia): 71, 74, 71, 70 – 286

5 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda): 73, 72, 68, 74 – 287

6 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya): 74, 72, 71, 71 – 288

7 – Greg Snow (Kenya): 72, 75, 71, 72 – 290

8 – Joshua Seale (South Africa): 74, 74, 77, 66 – 291

9 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda): 74, 72, 75, 71 – 292

T10 Eric Obura Ooko (Kenya): 73, 74, 75, 73 – 295

David Wakhu (Kenya): 72, 74, 72, 77 – 295

12 – Nyasha Muyambo (ZImbabwe): 73, 77, 69, 77 – 296

T13 – Kubwa Makokha (Kenya): 78, 73, 74, 72 – 297

Wangai C.J (Kenya): 73, 76, 74, 74 – 297

Martin Ochaya (Uganda): 75, 75, 71, 76 – 297

Robert Happy (Uganda): 71, 79, 70, 77 – 297

17- Matthew Wahome (Kenya): 75, 76, 74, 73 – 298

18- Sondashi Mwalikwa (Zambia): 78, 74, 74, 73 – 299

T19 – David Kamulindwa (Uganda): 75, 77, 75, 73 – 300

Abraham Ainamani (Uganda): 71, 81, 72, 76 – 300

Richard Baguma (Uganda): 72, 77, 74, 77 – 300

T22 – Matthew Omondi (Kenya): 74, 78, 75, 74 – 301

Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda): 71, 78, 76, 76 – 301

Paul Adams Chidale (Malawi): 75, 76, 71, 79 – 301

25 – Inana Mudanyi (Kenya): 73, 74, 77, 78 – 302

26 – Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya): 75, 73, 73, 82 – 303

T27 – Abbey Bagalana (Uganda): 73, 78, 80, 73 – 304

Willy Gift (Nigeria): 78, 74, 79, 73 – 304

Sydney Wemba (Nigeria): 77, 72, 80, 75 – 304

George Felix (Kenya): 79, 73, 77, 75 – 304

Charamba Tongoona (Zimbabwe): 76, 75, 77, 75- 304

32 – Dennis Anguyo (Uganda): 70, 81, 82, 75- 308

33 – Mike Kisia (Kenya): 75, 71, 86, 77 – 309

34 – Gerald Kabuye (Uganda): 75, 75, 78, 82 – 310

35 – Joseph Mawejje (Uganda): 74, 77, 78, 82 – 311