Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi emerged the best in the 2020 Uganda Professional Golfer Open championship held at the par 72 Uganda Golf Open.
The long hitting pro golfer scored a total of 273 strokes over four rounds of competitive action.
Chinhoi scored 1-under 71 on the opening round, the second best score on day one after Deo Akope’s 2-under 70.
He bettered the scores on day two with 6-under 66 on the second round.
This was the best in the championship, the same as Kenyan Chege Njoroge who was also 6-under on the final round.
Chinhoi pocketed Shs 25,000,000, a lion’s share of Shs. 100,000,000 total prize money staked by the sponsors, Uganda Breweries Limited.
Uganda’s Akope took second place with round scores of 70, 74, 70 and 69 for a total of 283.
Njoroge was 2 strokes behind Akope to finish in the third place.
By and large, 35 professionals made the treasured cut that was confirmed after round two.
Of these, 13 are Ugandans to include; Akope (283), Phillip Kasozi (287), Ronald Rugumayo (292), Martin Ochaya (297), Robert Happy (297), David Kamulindwa (300), Abraham Ainamani (300), Richard Baguma (300), Herman Deco Mutebi (301), Abbey Bagalana (304), Dennis Anguyo (308), Gerald Kabuye (310) and Joseph Mawejje (311).
The professionals event was the climax of the 2020 Uganda Golf Open series that teed off with the ladies open and was followed by the men.
Martha Babirye successfully defended her title as Kenya’s John Lejirma took the men prize.
The full leaderboard (All professionals who made the cut):
1- Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe): 71, 66, 69, 67 – 273
2- Deo Akope (Uganda): 70, 74,70, 69 – 283
3 – Chege Njoroge (Kenya): 73, 71, 75, 66 – 285
4 – Muthiya Madalitso (Zambia): 71, 74, 71, 70 – 286
5 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda): 73, 72, 68, 74 – 287
6 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya): 74, 72, 71, 71 – 288
7 – Greg Snow (Kenya): 72, 75, 71, 72 – 290
8 – Joshua Seale (South Africa): 74, 74, 77, 66 – 291
9 – Ronald Rugumayo (Uganda): 74, 72, 75, 71 – 292
T10 Eric Obura Ooko (Kenya): 73, 74, 75, 73 – 295
David Wakhu (Kenya): 72, 74, 72, 77 – 295
12 – Nyasha Muyambo (ZImbabwe): 73, 77, 69, 77 – 296
T13 – Kubwa Makokha (Kenya): 78, 73, 74, 72 – 297
Wangai C.J (Kenya): 73, 76, 74, 74 – 297
Martin Ochaya (Uganda): 75, 75, 71, 76 – 297
Robert Happy (Uganda): 71, 79, 70, 77 – 297
17- Matthew Wahome (Kenya): 75, 76, 74, 73 – 298
18- Sondashi Mwalikwa (Zambia): 78, 74, 74, 73 – 299
T19 – David Kamulindwa (Uganda): 75, 77, 75, 73 – 300
Abraham Ainamani (Uganda): 71, 81, 72, 76 – 300
Richard Baguma (Uganda): 72, 77, 74, 77 – 300
T22 – Matthew Omondi (Kenya): 74, 78, 75, 74 – 301
Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda): 71, 78, 76, 76 – 301
Paul Adams Chidale (Malawi): 75, 76, 71, 79 – 301
25 – Inana Mudanyi (Kenya): 73, 74, 77, 78 – 302
26 – Nelson Mudanyi (Kenya): 75, 73, 73, 82 – 303
T27 – Abbey Bagalana (Uganda): 73, 78, 80, 73 – 304
Willy Gift (Nigeria): 78, 74, 79, 73 – 304
Sydney Wemba (Nigeria): 77, 72, 80, 75 – 304
George Felix (Kenya): 79, 73, 77, 75 – 304
Charamba Tongoona (Zimbabwe): 76, 75, 77, 75- 304
32 – Dennis Anguyo (Uganda): 70, 81, 82, 75- 308
33 – Mike Kisia (Kenya): 75, 71, 86, 77 – 309
34 – Gerald Kabuye (Uganda): 75, 75, 78, 82 – 310
35 – Joseph Mawejje (Uganda): 74, 77, 78, 82 – 311