Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2)

Busoga United 1-3 BUL

BUL KCCA 8-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka MYDA 1-3 Police

Police URA 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Wakiso Giants 2-2 Kyetume

Joseph Ssemujju netted a hat-trick in BUL’s 3-1 victory against nemesis entity Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The first of Ssemujju’s goals came on the stroke of half time as BUL took the lead by the mandatory break.

Ssemujju, a former player at Express and Vipers then doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

He made it three with 21 minutes to climax the match as BUL secured safety for maximum points.

Midfielder Jerome Kirya pulled a late goal that was surely a consolation.

Busoga United had captain George Kasonko cautioned as BUL’s booked players were holding midfielder Godfrey Akol and Douglas Bithum.

This was the first win for BUL having earned a point in their opener that ended 2 all against visiting Sports Club Villa at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja on match day one.

Like in the game against SC Villa, Ssemujju was again deservedly named the man of the match, taking home Shs 100,000 cash reward.

BUL now has 4 points from two games and will own the bragging rights in Jinja following the sweet derby victory.

Meanwhile, KCCA humiliated Onduparaka 8-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Brian Aheebwa scored four times and Sam Ssenyonjo got a brace with Herbert Achai adding the other.

Police overcame newcomers Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 3-1 at the King George Stadium, Tororo as Wakiso Giants and Kyetume shared the spoils in the four goal affair at the Wakisha Resource Centre, Wakiso.

The contest between Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and visiting Soltilo Bright Stars ended goal-less at the Arena of Visions in Luweero.

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Denis Okot Oola, Douglas Bithum, Fredrick Kigozi, Walter Ochora, Godfrey Akol, Fredson Gwoto, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu, Joseph Ssemujju, Vitalis Tabu

Subs: Jimmy Kulaba, Peter Onzima, Charles Sempa, Robert Mukogotya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Anwar Ntege, Simon Oketch

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera (G.K), Franco Onen, Hakim Magombe, Douglas Muganga, Franco Balaba, Shafiq Kakeeto, George Kasonko, Anthony Mayanja, Sharif Kimbowa, Jeromy Kirya, Paul Ssekulima

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Musa Magumba, Ashraf Batwawula

Head Coach: Abbey Kikomeko

Assistant Coach: Fred Lumu