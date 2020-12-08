Uganda Premier League (Match Day 2):

KCCA 8-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Busoga United 1-3 BUL

BUL MYDA 1-3 Police

Police Wakiso Giants 2-2 Kyetume

Kyetume URA 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

KCCA Football Club ascended to the summit of the Uganda Premier League with a far much convincing performance after an 8-0 win over Onduparaka at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Livewire strikers Brian Aheebwa (four) and Sam Ssenyonjo (hattrick) led the scoring business during the one-sided duel played behind closed doors.

Herbert Achai got the other, a stunning distant shot from over 40 yards.

The result means that KCCA bettered their record in the domestic league over the same opponents who had swallowed 7-0 on 25th February 2017 at Lugogo.

Aheebwa bulleted home the opener after 17 minutes to break the resilience of the Caterpillars. Aheebwa was well stationed to fire into the roof of the net after a being set up by Sam Ssenyonjo.

Herbert Achai struck a distant long-range shot over 40 yards past goalkeeper Augustine Opoka.

KCCA players celebrate one of their 8 goals against Onduparaka at Lugogo (Credit: Courtesy)

In the 27th minute, Onduparaka had a penalty shout and strong appeal waived when forward Living Kabon was pushed harshly in the goal area by Denis Iguma.

On the break, KCCA scored the third goal after a quick counter attack. Ssenyonjo tapped home the third two minutes to the half hour mark to make it 3-0.

It would have been four goals and Ssenyonjo’s second on the day had the teenager not missed a free header from a curling corner kick by Achai.

Ssenyonjo quickly made amends as he scored the fourth goal for the 1963 founded club, tapping home the rebound off a spilled ball from goalkeeper Opoka after a venomous shot from Aheebwa.

On the stroke of half time, Mahdi Ajobe fouled a pacy Samson Kigozi in the forbidden area and referee Mashood Ssali pointed to the spot.

Aheebwa confidently stood up and converted, placing the ball on the left of goalkeeper Opoka who dived the wrong way.

Ssenyonjo registered the league’s first hat-trick of the season as he scored the 6th goal, a calm finish through the legs of goalkeeper Opoka after a defense-splitting pass from midfielder Kezironi Kizito.

Onduparaka made the first change of the game towards the hour mark. Midfielder Moses Okot was rested for forward Jamal Malish.

Kabon was cautioned in the 63rd minute for unsporting conduct.

The 13 time Uganda Premier League champions scored their 7th goal on the sunny evening in the 65th minute through Aheebwa who got his hat-trick as well.

Moses Aliro was introduced for Hassan Musana in the 68th minute.

Aheebwa was again on the score-sheet, his fourth on the day. The former Mbarara City hitman struck off yet another spilled ball from the goalkeeper Opoka.

With 9 minutes to play, Juma Balinya was introduced for the largely impressive and lively Kezironi Kizito.

The massive victory pushes KCCA to 6 points from two games as they regain the summit position.

The Kasasiro Boys had triumphed 2-1 in the opener away to Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

KCCA faces Mbarara City on Friday, 11th December 2020 whilst Onduparaka travel to Tororo to face MYDA at the King George IV Memorial Stadium on the same day.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K – Captain), Denis Iguma, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Samson Kigozi, Ashraf Mugume, Kezironi Kizito, Gift Ali, Sam Ssenyonjo, Brian Aheebwa

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Charles Lwanga, Moses Aliro, Juma Balinya, Filbert Obenchan, Samuel Kato, Mazengo Loro

Head coach: Mike Hilary Mutebi

Onduparaka XI: Austin Opoka (G.K), Alex Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Shaban Wasswa, Derrick Ochen, Mahdi Ajobe, Living Kabon, Joel Jangeyambe, Gabriel Matata, Oscar Agaba, Amis Muwonge

Subs: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Denis Andama, John Rogers, Gibson Andinho, Moses Okot, Jamal Malish, Emma Okecho

Head Coach: Villai Bainomugisha

Assistant Coach: Abu Mubaraka Wamboya

Match Officials: