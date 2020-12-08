Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2):

Tuesday, 8th December 2020 – MYDA Vs Police – King George Stadium, Tororo (4: 30 PM)

Boarder Tororo town will once again have a feel of the top flight football league in Uganda when newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) entertains Police at the King George Stadium.

It has been a while since Tororo hosted a club in the Uganda Premier League after the days of Telestar and Game Boys Football Clubs.

Therefore, there is excitement in this town well defined by the famous Volcanic plug, the iconic Tororo Rock.

MYDA was promoted to the top tier after an impressive season in the second division, FUFA Big League, topping the Elgon group to earn a direct promotional slot.

UPDF and Kitara were the other two clubs promoted to the top league whose kick off was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tororo side MYDA hosts Police in the first game of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, 8th December 2020.

On match day one, MYDA had been scheduled to play champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The match did not happen because Vipers had traveled to Sudan for the return leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round with Al Hilal Omdurman.

On the other hand, Police, MYDA’s opponent on match day two had their first game of the season against Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Police FC XI Vs Wakiso Giants. The game ended 0-0 at the Mtn Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala (Credit: Police FC)

Police earned a point in the game that had a series of missed goal scoring opportunities, ruined by the head coach Abdallah Mubiru.

Mubiru, therefore, would wish to put right what went amess in the opener.

Goalkeeper Tom Ikara is expected to maintain the starting slot ahead of Derrick Ochan.

Ashraf Mugume, poster-boy Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Mubarak Nsubuga, Ben Ocen, Hassan Mohammod and Yusuf Ssozi are some of the players that will lift Police in absence of their team captain Tonny Mawejje who was stretchered off at half time with a sprained right ankle.

Police’s Mubarak Nsubuga is closed down by Wakiso Giants left back Simon Namwanja (Credit: Police FC Media)

Team MYDA has experienced coach in Samadu Musafiri who has previously worked with Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and Sadolin Paints among others.

Musafiri has also signed a couple of good players like Amos Etoju (from BUL), Isaac Doka Mweru, Yakubu Ramathan, Waiswa Kasango, Eric Mutebi, Yubu Bogere and others.

MYDA Head coach Abdulsamadu Musafiri

Derrick Dangchur Credit: John Batanudde

The new recruits will be joined by the experienced crop of Derrick Dangchur, Ibra Nsiimbe to inspire them in a closed door match because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

MYDA assistant coach Erisa Madanda remains unfazed by the status of Police FC and the time taken to play in the top tier.

Madanda believes that the presence of experienced players as Doka, formerly at Express will be a big advantage to the new team.

“We have prepared well and set for the match against Police. We are not bothered by the fact they have played in the top league for a long time. Although, we got 2 COVID-19 cases, we have enough players to compete” Madanda stated.

This match will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya. Oloya will be deputized by Samuel Mbabali and Charles Zziwa as the first assistant and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official is Umar Mukisa and Yusuf Awuye as the referees’ assessor.

Match Officials: