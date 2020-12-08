Malaba Youth Development Association Football Club (MYDA FC) were handed a rude welcome to the Uganda Premier League after suffering defeat to Police FC in their maiden game.

A brace from Ben Ocen and a goal from left-back Eric Ssenjobe ensured the Cops secured victory despite Ibrahim Nsimbe pulling one back for the newcomers.

MYDA was initially supposed to play against Champions Vipers SC but the game was postponed with the latter away in Sudan for a CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal.

Police FC on the other hand were held to a goalless draw against Wakiso Giants FC in their opening game.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru made the changes to the team that started against Wakiso Giants FC with Tonny Kiwalazi starting in place of injured Tonny Mawejje.

Derrick Kakooza and Duncan Sseninde starting ahead of Mubarak Nsubuga and Reuben Kimera respectively.

Police FC had a bright start to the game with Ocen scoring inside the opening minute in what is so far the fastest goal of the season.

Defender Ssenjobe doubled the lead but Nsimbe pulled one back before the break.

Ocen completed his brace in the second stanza to stretch the leaf for the visitors. He was later withdrawn for Herman Wasswa.

MYDA FC Starting XI: Andrew Sekandi, Wasswa Kasango, Jackson Outta, Peter Musoke, William Makulo, Stephen Okello, Isaac Doka, Rashid Mpata, Peter Mutebi, Norman Ogik, Ibrahim Nsimbe

Police FC Starting XI: Tom Ikara, Dennis Rukundo, Eric Ssenjobe, Henry Katongole, Hassan Muhamood, Samuel Kayongo, Derrick Kakooza, Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Tonny Kiwalazi, Duncan Sseninde, Ben Ocen