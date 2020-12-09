2020 CECAFA U-17 Challenge Cup:

Host Country: Rwanda (12th – 22nd December)

Uganda’s national U-17 football team (The Cubs) is set for a successful title defence expedition of the CECAFA U-17 challenge cup tournament.

The team head coach Hamzah Lutalo is oozing with confidence ahead of the tournament that kicks off on 12th December 2020 in Rwanda.

“We have trained for a very long time and the players are physically as well as mentally ready for the battle at hand,” Lutalo disclosed.

Uganda U-17 head coach Hamuza Lutalo

The training sessions commenced last month at the IUIU Campus in Kabojja before the team shifted base to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A couple of friendly matches were organized for the team to help them prepare for the tournament that also doubles as an AFCON U-17 qualifier.

The team left the country for Rwanda on Monday aboard Rwandair.

Players were subjected to the mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Rwanda ahead of the MRI tests to ascertain the true ages.

Defender Ibrahim Juma is the team captain of the Ugandan side.

The champion of CECAFA U-17 will represent the region at the AFCON U-17 tournament in Morocco, come 2021.

Uganda U-17 players in theory session while still at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Team Delegation:

Players:

Henry Mwebe – Goalkeeper – (Express Fc Junior Team) Abdu Magada – Goalkeeper (Busoga United Junior Team) Humphrey Oyirwoth – Goalkeeper (Express Fc Junior Team) Vincent Mulema – Defender (Kyetume Fc Junior Team) Ibrahim Juma – Defender (KCCA SA) *Captain Luyima Enock – Defender (Volf SA) Simon Mukisa – Defender (KCCA SA) Peter Gava – Defender (Express FC Junior Team) Ronald Madoi – Defender (Wakiso Giants Junior Team) Ivan Irinimbabazi – Midfielder (Bright Stars FC, Junior Team) Shugai Kaliisa – Midfielder (Express FC Junior Team) Travis Mutyaba – Midfielder (Vipers Sc Junior Team) Eddy Elvis Mwanje – Midfielder – (KCCA SA) Samir Mudiba – Midfielder – Express Fc Junior Team Shafiq Magogo – Foward (KCCA SA) Hassan Mubiru – Forward (Express Fc Junior Team) Oscar Mawa – Forward (KCCA FC SA) Issa Bugembe – Foward (Bright Stars FC Junior Team) Fahad Jumbe – Forward (Vipers SC Junior Team) Basil Tenywa Tuma – Forward (Eton College, United Kingdom)

Officials