Uganda U-17 team players in training at FUFA Technical Center before departure (Credit: FUFA Media)

2020 CECAFA U-17 Challenge Cup:

Host Country: Rwanda (12th – 22nd December)

Uganda’s national U-17 football team (The Cubs) is set for a successful title defence expedition of the CECAFA U-17 challenge cup tournament.

The team head coach Hamzah Lutalo is oozing with confidence ahead of the tournament that kicks off on 12th December 2020 in Rwanda.

“We have trained for a very long time and the players are physically as well as mentally ready for the battle at hand,” Lutalo disclosed.

Uganda U-17 head coach Hamuza Lutalo

The training sessions commenced last month at the IUIU Campus in Kabojja before the team shifted base to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A couple of friendly matches were organized for the team to help them prepare for the tournament that also doubles as an AFCON U-17 qualifier.

The team left the country for Rwanda on Monday aboard Rwandair.

Players were subjected to the mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Rwanda ahead of the MRI tests to ascertain the true ages.

Defender Ibrahim Juma is the team captain of the Ugandan side.

The champion of CECAFA U-17 will represent the region at the AFCON U-17 tournament in Morocco, come 2021.

Uganda U-17 players in theory session while still at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Team Delegation:

Players:

  1. Henry Mwebe – Goalkeeper – (Express Fc Junior Team)
  2. Abdu Magada – Goalkeeper (Busoga United Junior Team)
  3. Humphrey Oyirwoth – Goalkeeper (Express Fc Junior Team)
  4. Vincent Mulema – Defender (Kyetume Fc Junior Team)
  5. Ibrahim Juma – Defender (KCCA SA) *Captain
  6. Luyima Enock – Defender (Volf SA)
  7. Simon Mukisa – Defender (KCCA SA)
  8. Peter Gava – Defender (Express FC Junior Team)
  9. Ronald Madoi – Defender (Wakiso Giants Junior Team)
  10. Ivan Irinimbabazi – Midfielder (Bright Stars FC, Junior Team)
  11. Shugai Kaliisa – Midfielder (Express FC Junior Team)
  12. Travis Mutyaba – Midfielder (Vipers Sc Junior Team)
  13. Eddy Elvis Mwanje – Midfielder – (KCCA SA)
  14. Samir Mudiba – Midfielder – Express Fc Junior Team
  15. Shafiq Magogo – Foward (KCCA SA)
  16. Hassan Mubiru – Forward (Express Fc Junior Team)
  17. Oscar Mawa – Forward (KCCA FC SA)
  18. Issa Bugembe – Foward (Bright Stars FC Junior Team)
  19. Fahad Jumbe – Forward (Vipers SC Junior Team)
  20. Basil Tenywa Tuma – Forward (Eton College, United Kingdom)

Officials

  • Leader of Delegation: Issa Kakaire Magoola
  • Head Coach: Hamzah Lutalo
  • Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
  • Goalkeeping coach: Mubarak Kiberu
  • Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira
  • Team Doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa
  • Bashir Mutyaba: Team Manager
  • Kits Manager: Frank Bumpenje
  • Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka
  • 102.1 FUFA FM: Reagan Mulekeezi

