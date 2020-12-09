2020 CECAFA U-17 Challenge Cup:
Host Country: Rwanda (12th – 22nd December)
Uganda’s national U-17 football team (The Cubs) is set for a successful title defence expedition of the CECAFA U-17 challenge cup tournament.
The team head coach Hamzah Lutalo is oozing with confidence ahead of the tournament that kicks off on 12th December 2020 in Rwanda.
“We have trained for a very long time and the players are physically as well as mentally ready for the battle at hand,” Lutalo disclosed.
The training sessions commenced last month at the IUIU Campus in Kabojja before the team shifted base to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
A couple of friendly matches were organized for the team to help them prepare for the tournament that also doubles as an AFCON U-17 qualifier.
The team left the country for Rwanda on Monday aboard Rwandair.
Players were subjected to the mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival in Rwanda ahead of the MRI tests to ascertain the true ages.
Defender Ibrahim Juma is the team captain of the Ugandan side.
The champion of CECAFA U-17 will represent the region at the AFCON U-17 tournament in Morocco, come 2021.
Uganda Team Delegation:
Players:
- Henry Mwebe – Goalkeeper – (Express Fc Junior Team)
- Abdu Magada – Goalkeeper (Busoga United Junior Team)
- Humphrey Oyirwoth – Goalkeeper (Express Fc Junior Team)
- Vincent Mulema – Defender (Kyetume Fc Junior Team)
- Ibrahim Juma – Defender (KCCA SA) *Captain
- Luyima Enock – Defender (Volf SA)
- Simon Mukisa – Defender (KCCA SA)
- Peter Gava – Defender (Express FC Junior Team)
- Ronald Madoi – Defender (Wakiso Giants Junior Team)
- Ivan Irinimbabazi – Midfielder (Bright Stars FC, Junior Team)
- Shugai Kaliisa – Midfielder (Express FC Junior Team)
- Travis Mutyaba – Midfielder (Vipers Sc Junior Team)
- Eddy Elvis Mwanje – Midfielder – (KCCA SA)
- Samir Mudiba – Midfielder – Express Fc Junior Team
- Shafiq Magogo – Foward (KCCA SA)
- Hassan Mubiru – Forward (Express Fc Junior Team)
- Oscar Mawa – Forward (KCCA FC SA)
- Issa Bugembe – Foward (Bright Stars FC Junior Team)
- Fahad Jumbe – Forward (Vipers SC Junior Team)
- Basil Tenywa Tuma – Forward (Eton College, United Kingdom)
Officials
- Leader of Delegation: Issa Kakaire Magoola
- Head Coach: Hamzah Lutalo
- Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo
- Goalkeeping coach: Mubarak Kiberu
- Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira
- Team Doctor: Mable Kabatalindwa
- Bashir Mutyaba: Team Manager
- Kits Manager: Frank Bumpenje
- Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka
- 102.1 FUFA FM: Reagan Mulekeezi