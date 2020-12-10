Action in the Uganda Premier League continued this week with seven games played on Matchday two.

It was goals galore with 29 scored, an increase by 13 from those scored on Matchday one.

Two players, that is Brian Aheebwa and Brian Kalumba, scored a quadruple apiece while Joseph Ssemujju and Sam Ssenyonjo registered hat tricks.

Joel Muyita brings you a list of players that he thinks were outstanding on Match Day two and deserve a slot in the best XI.

Goalkeeper: Benson Wagima (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)

Despite URA FC making several in roads and getting scoring opportunities, Wagima stood firm in goal to deny the Tax Collectors.

Mukwala had chances to score but the shot-stopper was alert on the day thus registering a clean sheet.

Right back: Andrew Samson Kigozi (KCCA FC)

Not an outright right back but he plays as a right wing-back in KCCA FC 3-5-2 formation and it’s the reason I will opt to put him here as a right-back ahead of Andrew Kaggwa who also performed well for Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

Kigozi was involved in three of the eight goals that KCCA FC scored against Onduparaka FC including winning a penalty that was taken by Brian Aheebwa.

Left back: Eric Ssenjobe (Police FC)

Did not get playing time at KCCA FC but his first two games at Police FC have proved he was worth a starting slot.

He was on the score sheet as Police FC defeated new comers MYDA FC in Tororo.

Ssenjobe gets the slot ahead of Issa Mubiru and Derrick Ndahiro of UPDF FC and SC Villa respectively.

Centre Back: Denis Ssekitoleko (UPDF FC)

Always leading by example and one of the longest serving players at the Army side.

He made Kitara’s main source for goals Brian Muluri was tamed.

UPDF FC and KCCA FC are the only teams that have garnered maximum points in the games played so far.

Centre Back: Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA FC)

His aerial presence thwarted away any threats posed by Bright Stars FC forwards.

He was busy the entire game and took no prisoners thus earning the man of the match accolade.

Holding midfield: Amir Kakomo (SC Villa)

One of the most unsung players in the league yet one of the best in his position.

Against Mbarara City FC, Kakomo patrolled the midfield well denying Ivan Eyam and the entire Mbarara City midfield space to operate.



Right Wing: Joseph Ssemujju (BUL FC)

What comes better than a hat trick in a derby? Well, Ssemujju took matters in his hands as BUL FC destroyed their rivals Busoga United FC.

This was the second time the winger was picking a man of the match accolade in as many games.

He was also named the best performer in the two all draw against SC Villa on Match Day one.

Attacking Midfield: Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa)

Everything that SC Villa did going forward rotated on Ssekiganda.

Him and Goffin Ofoyrwoth were industrious for SC Villa and had a hand in all the three goals that were scored.

Forward: Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC)

Aheebwa needs no introduction. Instead, he does so by scoring. Five goals to his name in two games and four of those coming against Onduparaka FC.

And his game doesn’t entirely end at scoring but also getting involved in the build up.

Forward: Sam Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC)

Aheebwa’s partner in crime. He scored three and assisted twice in the demolition of Onduparaka FC.

Like it is with Aheebwa, Ssenyonjo also gets involved a lot, often dashing to the wings to offer options.

Forward: Brian Kalumba (UPDF FC)

On loan from Vipers SC, Kalumba has announced his arrival at UPDF FC with pomp.

Five goals in two games, more than what he managed last season at Kitende.

With more game time, he will definitely get more confidence and trust from the coach.

Coach: Mike Mutebi (KCCA FC)

