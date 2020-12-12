Kitara 0-5 Police

Ben Ocen scored a hat trick and assisted another goal as Police beat hosts Kitara 5-0 in a one side encounter at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Muhamood Hassan and Yusuf Ssozi scored the other goals for the Cops who move third on the table with seven points in three games.

Coming into the game, the Cops had won 3-1 away to MYDA while Kitara had suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to on form UPDF.

Ocen broke the hosts’ resilience in the 40th minute from a penalty after a foul in the area before doubling the leading three minutes later to give his side a 2-0 goal cushion inside the first half.

Mood scored Police’s third in the 62nd minute from a well curled free kick before Ocen completed his hat trick in the 70th minute, his 5th goal of the season.

Ssozi completed the rout in the 74th minute with Ocen bagging the assist.

Police’s next game will be at home to Busoga United on Tuesday December 15 while Kitara visit champions Vipers SC the following day.