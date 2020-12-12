Result

Challengers Blizzards 39 all out

Aziz Damani Hurricanes 40/0

Hurricanes win by 10 wickets

Rachel Ntono and the Aziz Damani Hurricanes made light work of Challenger Blizzards low total in the first game of the Ladies Elite League.

With the first game of the tournament washed by the early morning shower, game two in the afternoon was a laboured effort as the Challenger Blizzards failed to trouble the Hurricanes bowling, losing wickets in batches as they posted a very low total of 39 runs.

Maria Nyende Credit: John Batanudde

Kevin Awino and her charges failed to deal with the Aziz Damani Hurricanes slow bowlers with Teddy Ayella the pick of the bowlers with four scalps to her name.

In the chase, Rachel Ntono ensured that there was no chance of making the game difficult with a composed 23 not out with support from Shakira Saddick. The pair helped the Hurricanes coast to a 10 wicket win, drawing first blood in the five-game series.