Damani Hurricanes took care of business early in the tournament when they won three of their first four games to ensure that the final game was a dead rubber.

Yusuf Nanga and his team got everything spot on in the three games they won easily with the ball as they made run-scoring for the Challengers Blizzards difficult. Youngsters Teddy Ayella (8 wickets) and Christine Anayo (8 wickets) were the pick of the lot as their slow blowing dried runs and also picked wickets.

With the bat, Rachel Ntono and Shakira Saddick complimented each other well as they did most of the hard work for the Hurricanes.

The concern for the technical team will be the batting with neither side managing a score of over 100 and even the low scores were mostly laboured. The running between wickets is also a concern as both sides fell victim to bad calls.

The Damani Hurricanes took home 2M for their hustle, not bad for three days hard work.

None the less on the overall a well organised event by Uganda Cricket as the ladies prepare for a defining 2021. Two major tournaments will be shot at – the 2022 Commonwealth Games and T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers due in Botswana in November.

