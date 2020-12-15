Police FC 0-3 Busoga United

Police continued with their superb start to the new campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Busoga United at MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Derrick Kakooza, Ben Ocen and Mubarak Nsubuga scored for the hosts who now move top of the log with 10 points from four games.

The Cops started brightly but were guilty for missing good chances with Kakooza the chief culprit.

But the U-20 international striker broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when he beat the offside trap to get at the end of Denis Rukundo cross.

Ocen doubled the lead in the 24th minute slotting past goalie Ali Kimera after receiving a good pass from Yusuf Ssozi.

Mubarak Nsubuga, a second half substitute for Ruben Kimera put the icing on the cake with the final goal in the 71st minute.

Herman Wasswa could have extended the score line but he was twice denied by Ali Kimera in Busoga United’s goal.

There was a return for midfielder Tonny Mawejje who was injured in the first game as he was introduced for the impressive Tonny Kiwalazi with eleven minutes to the clock.

Busoga United remain third from bottom with a single point from four games and face champions Vipers SC in their next game at home on Sunday December 20.

Police’s next game is a trip to Bombo where on form UPDF awaits on Saturday.