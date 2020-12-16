Uganda had a perfect start to the CECAFA Zone U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Qualifiers.

The Uganda Cubs hammered Kenya 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Oscar Mawa (3), Travis Mutyaba and Ronald Madoi were on target to earn Uganda the win that sends them to the semifinals.

Hamuza Lutalo’s boys got out of the blocks quickly taking the lead inside seven minutes with Mawa heading in the game’s opener off Vincent Mulema’s cross.

Uganda’s pressing game kept the Kenyans under pressure but could not add to the tally in the opening half as it ended 1-0.

However, after the break, the Cubs went on a rampage with Mawa completing hattrick in the opening ten minutes of the second half.

Mutyaba who seems to have a great understanding with Mawa got hist name on the scoresheet in the 78th minute and Madoi completed the rout five minutes from time.

Uganda Cubs starting XI against Kenya

Kenya’s Starting XI against Uganda Cubs

Uganda Cubs striker Oscar Mawa (9) in action against Kenya

Oscar Mawa celebrates one of his goals against Kenya

Oscar Mawa (9) celebrates after heading home the opener against Kenya.

Uganda Cubs return to action on Friday, December 18 against Ethiopia and head coach Hamuza Lutalo expects the same mindset from the team.

We had good preparations for the match against Kenya. We shall continue with the same plans and preparations of the fixture with Ethiopia. We shall not undermine our opponents. We shall apply the same spirit. We want to play that game with superiority and show them that we are number one in East Africa. Hamuza Lutalo, Head Coach – Uganda Cubs

Defeat for Kenya leaves them with slim chances for progress to the next stage and will be determined by the outcome of the match between Uganda and Ethiopia.

Kenya and Ethiopia shared spoils in the group opener and are tied on a point apiece but the former (Kenya) has completed its matches.