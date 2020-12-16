Due to the poor T20 ranking in Africa, the Cricket Cranes will have to take the long route via the Divison 2 qualifiers in South Africa in April, and if they finish among the top two, they will then move to the T20 finals in November in Nigeria.

The junior U19 boys will travel to Nigeria for another shot at the U19 World Cup in September hoping they can go over the line this time around. The last effort had the youngsters finishing 3rd in Namibia. Uganda has featured at two editions of the U19 World Cup in 2004 and 2006 but have since failed to make the grade.

Immaculate Nakisuyi Credit: John Batanudde

The Lady Cricket Cranes will also vie for the African crown and a shot at the World Cup in November in Botswana. They will be fighting for the single slot against nine other teams with usual suspects Zimbabwe favourites.

Riazat Ali Shah Credit: John Batanudde

The Cricket Cranes are currently on top of the Challenge League B table and will travel to Jersey in September to defend this position. The prize for consistent performance over three rounds is a place at the 2023 World Cup. The rescheduled second round that was supposed to happen in Uganda will come back to Kampala in February 2022.

If Uganda is to have success in all its qualifying tournaments they will certainly have a busier 2022 which is good for the players who get to earn more from the game.