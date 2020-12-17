World Rugby has today confirmed that the repechage tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be hosted in Monaco on June 19-20, 2021.

The tournament will be played at the Stade Louis II Stadium located in the Fontvieille district of Monaco. The Stade Louis II stadium also hosted the men’s competition prior to the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

This year’s event will feature both men and women’s qualification tournaments for the remaining two women’s and one men’s team places at the Olympic Rugby Sevens. The games will take place on July 26-31, 2021 at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Ian Munyani steals the ball from a lineout v Italy. Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

Uganda Men’s Sevens qualified for this repechage tournament having finished seventh overall in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series back in February 2020. The women’s team did not qualify for this tournament.

The countries that will take part in the repechage for both men and women’s teams are:

Women: Argentina, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Samoa and Tunisia.

Men: Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Competitive rugby is yet to officially resume in Uganda since March when all sport was suspended. URU proposed a return date in late January for the resumption of local rugby competitions.

In order to qualify for the second rugby sevens event at the Olympic Games, the Uganda national sevens setup will need to kickstart their preparations as soon as possible.