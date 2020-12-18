The Henry Kalungi Foundation has canceled outreaches to communities in Uganda for late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation has been actively supporting underprivileged communities all over the country for the past four years.

Their journey have covered areas around Kampala like Makerere Kivulu, Mulago and villages outside the central part of Uganda like Bulemeezi.

According to a statement released by the organization, their priority “has always been the safety of all individuals involved in Henry Kalungi Foundation work” a reason for the cautious approach.

“Every year we normally start our outreaches to different communities within central Uganda during the Christmas period before extending to distant regions into the new year.

“However, due to the catastrophic impact of the pandemic as well as the consideration of everyone involved, we will be postponing all our activities till further notice,” the statement further read.

The organizations hopes to resume work as soon as the situation stabilizes with the coronavirus already being administered in certain parts of the world.