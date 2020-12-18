CECAFA U-17 Championship (AFCON U-17 Qualifiers)

Group A (Friday, December 18, 2020):

Uganda Cubs Vs. Ethiopia – Umuganda Stadium – Rubavu (Rwanda) – 4 PM

Following a convincing 5-0 humiliation of Kenya on Wednesday, the Uganda National U-17 team (Cubs) return to action to face Ethiopia on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The contest shall be played at the Umuganda Stadium in Rwanda’s tourist town of Rubavu.

This will be the two countries final group A game since Ethiopia drew 2 all with Kenya in the opener.

Hamuzah Lutalo’s coached charges are booming with huge expectations of topping the group to be guaranteed first place.

Oscar Mawa (L) congratulated by teammates Travis Mutyaba (10), Vincente Mulema (2) and Issa Bugembe (R) after scoring against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media) Credit: FUFA Media

Lutalo has already warned his players to guard against gross confidence prior to the Ethiopia contest.

“I know what our second game on Friday means to us. We shall not take anything for granted. Yes, we know we already qualified for semis but we shall treat every game in a special way possible. We have to give it utmost attention and the best shot by parading our best players on the battle front.” Lutalo disclosed.

Live wire striker Oscar Mawa, Issa Bugembe, Hassan Mubiru and the ever fresh Travis Mutyaba among others have the ammunition to unlock the mean Ethiopian defence.

Uganda Cubs striker Oscar Mawa (9) in action against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media) Credit: FUFA Media

The only worry for the Cubs at the moment is the comfortability of first choice goalkeeper Abdu Magada who is nursing a wound, but recovering swiftly.

Should the medical team decide to rest Magada, either Henry Mwebe or Humphrey Oyirwoth are ever ready for service.

Other players of substance on this team include skipper Juma Ibrahim, Vincent Mulema, Ronald Madoi, Peter Gava, Ivan Irinimbabzi, Shugai Kaliisa, Fahad Jumbe, Shafiq Magogo and others.

Both Uganda and Ethiopia have ever faced off in the U-17 section during the 2018 CECAFA Zonal AFCON U-17 qualifiers played in Tanzania.

Back then, Uganda smiled to a 3-1 win.

The two finalists at the 2020 Zonal tournament will qualify directly to the AFCON U-17 finals in Morocco.

Uganda Cubs starting XI against Kenya (Credit: FUFA Media) Credit: FUFA Media

The Uganda Cubs Players available for Selection:

Abdu Magada (G.K), Vincent Mulema, Juma Ibrahim (Captain), Ronald Madoi, Peter Gava, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Shugai Kaliisa, Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa, Issa Bugembe, Hassan Mubiru, Henry Mwebe (G.K), Humphrey Oyirwoth (G.K), Shafiq Magogo, Samuel Mudiba, Basil Tuma, Fahad Jumbe, Elvis Mwanje, Enock Luyima