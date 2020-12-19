Uganda Youth Soccer Academy (UYSA) together with former West Ham academy star Moses Jjunju donated to children in Katanga slum on Friday.

The Christmas packages that included food, sports gear like jerseys, balls and so much more were delivered on Friday at the Mulago playgrounds while observing COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

UK based fashion designer Nusura Kaseruuzi (M) hands over gear to the youth

According to Uganda Youth Soccer Academy founder Ivan Kakembo, their goal was to reach out during this difficult time to help the children enjoy the beautiful game.

“We are committed together with our worldwide partners during this difficult covid period to reach out to all the children involved in the academy from the katanga slum project to provide more gently used sports equipment to have the children enjoy the beautiful game of football rather than committing crimes,” he said.

Day well spent today at @UYSA_Uganda in Katanga slum where we re started our football training activities with proper https://t.co/hGv8C62do0 in place with training sessions conducted by former Westham United academy stand out Moses Jjunju and UK based Fashion Designer Nusurah K pic.twitter.com/w1AOdAPUQZ — UgandaYouthSoccerAcademy (@UYSA_Uganda) December 18, 2020

Uganda Youth Soccer Academy also worked with UK-based fashion designer Nusurah Kaseruuzi who offered a helping hand in procuring and distributing items to the children.

“We’ve been doing this charity for almost ten years now and I have been helping out whenever I can. Today we watched the kids play football, we’ve been here to distribute some food and drinks as our christmas contribution to them,” she said.

UK based fashion designer Nusura Kaseruuzi (green top) with Ex International Jjunju and UYSA founder Ivan Kakembo (R) strategize

About Uganda Youth Soccer Academy

UYSA is a non-profit soccer academy which supports and is dedicated to promote soccer to the youth sector. It is community based and aims to discover potential and talented players and prosper their knowledge to become good role models in the community.

The academy also works in partnership with local schools to ensure that the education of its members is enhanced.