The 2021 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament is around the corner and the respective finalists, Uganda inclusive have embarked on preparations.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named a provisional team to start preparing for this tournament that lures only players in the domestic leagues of the respective countries.

A team of 28 players excludes those from KCCA because the club has a pending CAF Confederation Cup engagement against AS Kigali in the coming weeks.

The provisional squad has a couple of returnees to the senior team as vastly experienced midfielder Tonny Mawejje, defender Murushid Juuko, Muhammed Shaban and goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

Goalie Tom Ikara is among the three summoned goalkeepers Credit: John Batanudde

Defender Murushid Juuko has played at two AFCON tournaments in Gabon (2017) and Egypt (2019)

Tony Mawejje controls the ball during Police’s goal-less draw against Wakiso Giants. He was injured in this game and a return in the previous weeks. Credit: John Batanudde

U-20 Graduates:

Three players are graduates from the recent U-20 (Hippos) team that qualified for AFCON U-20 tournament with Vipers’ left back Aziz Kayondo, midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga and lethal striker Ivan Bogere.

U-20 striker Ivan Bogere is among the forwards on the Uganda Cranes provisional squad

Aziz Kayondo (right) in action for Vipers

Legasson Alionzi Nafian Credit: John Batanudde

Others are players who were part of the CHAN 2021 qualification campaign and those who won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala.

These are players as goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Halid Lwaliwa, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Patrick Mbowa, Paul Willa, Ashraf Mandela, Karim Watambala, Vianne Ssekajjugo, Stephen Mukwala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Saidi Kyeune, Shafiq Kagimu and Ben Ocen among others.

Kyetume Football Club goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa in action against UPDF at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

URA Captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu is part of the provisional team Credit: John Batanudde

New faces on this provisional squad include Police’s duo of Muhamood Hassan and Eric Ssenjobe (Police) as well as BUL’s forward Joseph Ssemujju.

The players are expected to enter the residential camp by Sunday, 20th December 2020 ahead of the official training sessions that roll off on Monday, 21st December at a venue yet to be confirmed.

BUL’s on colour forward Joseph Ssemujju is part of the team

Uganda will play in the invitational four nations tournament in Cameroon prior to the CHAN 2020 finals tournament.

The Provisional List:

Goalkeepers: Tom Ikara (Police), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume), Patrick Mbowa (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Muhamood Hassan (Police)

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Police), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers)

Forwards: Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Ivan Bogere (Proline), Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joackim Ojera (URA), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL)