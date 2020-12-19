

UPDF will go into the long break with heads high, after a blistering start to the season that has seen them ascend to the summit of the log.



The League will break off up to February next year to allow Uganda prepare for the forthcoming CHAN tournament in Cameroon.



The team under the stewardship of Kefa Kisala edged rivals Police FC in the battle of Armed Force played at Bombo Military Playground on Saturday.



Ruben Kabuye scored the lone goal of the game, tapping from close range after goalkeeper Thomas Ikara spilled an initial effort from Brian Kayanja.



This was the first time that Police FC were losing a game this season. They had garnered 10 points from the previous games.



The Army side came into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Kyetume FC and worked hard to make an instant return to winning ways.



Right from on set, UPDF FC frustrated Police FC and denied the Cops chance to play their free flowing game.



The presence of Sam Kintu, Ibrahim Wammanah and Hussein Zungu ensured Police did not dominate the midfield thus cutting off supply to the forward line.



Abdallah Mubiru was forced to call off Derrick Kakooza before the break introducing Mubarak Nsubuga. He would also bring on Herman Wasswa and Tonny Mawejje to commit more numbers upfront but still failed to unlock a resident UPDF FC side.



On the other hand, UPDF looked a threat whenever they moved forward. Brian Kayanja provided aerial presence.

This was maintained even when he went off and replaced with Seif Batte.

Despite efforts by Police FC to at least salvage a point in the closing stages 9f the game, UPDF kept their resolve and held on to win.



Victory sends UPDF top of table on 12 points while Police FC drop to third, two points behind the leaders.