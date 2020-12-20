Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 5)

Saturday, 19th December 2020 Results:

Kitara 1-3 Onduparaka

Express 1-0 SC Villa

MYDA 3-3 Mbarara City

UPDF 1-0 Police

Onduparaka Football Club secured their second win of the season in five matches when they thumped newly promoted Kitara 3-1 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium on Saturday.

On-colour winger Living Kabon and Gabriel Matata (brace) inspired the Catarpillars to a resounding victory, on the road after an earlier 3-2 win in Tororo against another freshly promoted club, MYDA.

Usual suspect Brian Muluuli Mayanja scored Kitara’s late consolation, a kick from the penalty mark with three minutes to play.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, Kabon lit up the game with a goal on the hour mark.

Matata got his first of the two goals in the 74th minute before he repeated the feat three minutes later as the West Nile based club established a 3-0 lead heading to the last 13 minutes.

Mayanja scored his third goal for Kitara in as many matches, a well struck kick from the penalty mark to give the score-line a respectable second look.

Onduparaka’s Thiago Amis Muwonge, as well as the Kitara duo of Phillip Ssempira and Patrick Mugume were the cautioned parties in a match where Kabon once again was named as the most outstanding player in the match.

The Catarpillars jumped to 6th on the 16 team log with 8 points off 5 matches.

Kitara, on the other hand, remains win-less with just a single point (earned on match day 1 against Kyetume).

Match day 5 winds down with a double header at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, 20th December 2020.

Kyetume hosts BUL in the early kick off at 12 PM and Busoga United shall entertain the reigning champions Vipers in the subsequent game