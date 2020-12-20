Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 5)

Saturday, 19th December 2020 Results:

MYDA 3-3 Mbarara City

Police Kitara 1-3 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Express 1-0 SC Villa

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club were denied their first victory of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League during a 3 all draw with visiting Mbarara City at the King George IV stadium in Tororo on Saturday, 19th December 2020.

Bashir Mutanda scored a late minute gasp winner for the visitors deep in added time to secure at least a point.

A brace by tried and tested forward Norman Ojik’ as well as Ibra Nsimbe’s goal were not enough as MYDA played to their first stalemate in the four games played thus far.

South Sudan international Makuweth Wol also registered a brace before Mutanda’s equalizer at the death.

The visitors took the lead through Makuweth in the 25th minute.

Ojik brought the game level in the 65th minute and 6 minutes later gave the home side the lead.

Makuweth’s second goal arrived with two minutes to the end of the game but the joy was short lived with Nsimbe’s strike on 90 minutes.

With MYDA destined for their first victory of the season since being promoted to the top tier league, Mbarara City had other ideas altogether.

The Ankole Lions exhibited a typical fighting character and mentality, finding the equalizer through Mutanda in the 5th minute of the added minutes.

MYDA has not won any game in their first four matches of the season, same as Mbarara City.

Out of 4 matches, MYDA whose fans called for the sacking of head coach Samadu Musafiri after the Mbarara City have a single point in the 14th place.

On the other hand, Mbarara City has picked just 3 points from 5 matches played.

In all the five games played for Mbarara City, Meddie Kisekka has been in charge because their head coach Brian Ssenyondo is away with the Uganda U-17 national team in Rwanda for the CECAFA U-17 championship.

Match day 5 winds down with a double header at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, 20th December 2020.

Kyetume hosts BUL in the early kick off at 12 PM and Busoga United shall entertain the reigning champions Vipers in the subsequent game