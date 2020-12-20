Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 5)

Sunday, December 20, 2020 Results:

Kyetume 1-0 BUL

Busoga United 3-5 Vipers

Striker Baker Buyala headed past goalkeeper Ali Kimera as Kyetume overcame BUL 1-0 in the Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru, on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Buyala was positioned to head home a curling corner kick delivery by Ezra Bidda in the 35th minute.

Victory for Kyetume was the second in five matches as the Slaughters remain unbeaten.

Kyetume now climbs to 5th position on the log with 8 points.

In the second game played at the same venue, the reigning champions Vipers overcame Busoga United 5-3.

Substitute Paul Mucureezi scored a brace. Geofrey Wasswa, Milton Karisa and Karim Watambala got the other goals for the Venoms.

Busoga United’s goals came off skipper George Kasonko, Isma Mugulusi and super substitute Paul Ssekulima.

Abbey Bogere’s coached side has now lost 4 games in 5 games.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K – 18), Henry Orom (33), Richard Matovu (3), Musitafa Mujjuzi (15), Benon Tahomera (2), Steven Kabuye (17), Ali Moses Feni (8), Julius Lule (14), Sharif Saka (10), Ezra Bida (21), Baker Buyala (19)

Subs: Derrick Emmanuel Were (G.K -1), Nicholas Kasozi (25), Isaac Kirabira (20), Ezra Kizito Kaye (20), James Ssemambo (28), Tarzan Kambugu (11), Emmanuel Obua (27)

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant Coach: Baker Kasule

Goalkeeping Coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo

Team Doctor:

BUL XI: Ali Kimera (G.K – 28), Walter Ochora (5),Vitalis Tabu (10), Jimmy Kulaba (17), Godfrey Akol (6), Fredson Gwoto (4), Denis Okot (16), Richard Wandyaka (13), Musa Esenu (20), Robert Mukogotya (21), Peter Onzima (2)

Subs: Martin Aprem (9), Deogracious Ojok (19), Kenneth Elvis Kibbale (30), Charles Sempa (27), Douglas Bithum (25), Ibrahim Mugulusi (8), Anwar Ntege (26)

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Dan Mubiru

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronaldie Kirangwa

Assistant Referee 1: Gilbert Ngyendo

Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi

Fourth Official: Umar Mukisa