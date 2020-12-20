U17 Total CAF AFCON Zonal Qualifiers (CECAFA Region)

Semi finals (Sunday, 20th December 2020):

Uganda vs. Djibouti (12pm)

Tanzania vs Ethiopia (3:00pm)

*At Umuganda stadium, Rubavu – Rwanda

Uganda U-17 (The Cubs) will once again return to action at the on-going CECAFA U-17 championship in Rwanda, with a semi-final contest against Djibouti on Sunday, 20th December 2020 at the Stade Umuganda in Rubavu district.

This will be the first of the semi-final line with Tanzania taking on Ethiopia in the second semi-final contest.

Uganda Cubs comes to this match oozing with huge expectations, having smiled 5-0 and 3-0 over Tanzania and Ethiopia respectively during the group A contests.

Uganda Cubs XI against Ethiopia Credit: FUFA Media

The winner between Uganda and Djibouti will qualify for the AFCON U-17 championship that will be staged in Morocco come July 2020.

Horn of Africa nation Djibouti has never been a walk in the park, with the latest 1 all stalemate with Tanzania providing enough justification.

Earlier on, Djibouti held hosts Rwanda to a goal-less draw.

Hamuza Lutalo has thrown a word of caution to his team ahead of the Djibouti game.

“We qualified with flying performances to semifinals but that alone doesn’t guarantee us a spot in 2021 AFCON finals, no, Djibouti’s game will and therefore its a game of our life and I have told players. We shall approach our opponent with due respect but not fear them. We shall have to attack and attack so as we score goals. Goals will make us qualify, there no other formula to that by the way.” Lutalo stated as quoted by the FUFA website.

Speicial talent Travis Mutyaba in action against Ethiopia Credit: FUFA Media

Going by history, Uganda has an upper hand over Djibouti.

In 2018, during the AFCON U17 Zonal Qualifiers – CECAFA Zone in Tanzania, Uganda clobbered Djibouti 8-0.

Focus and concentration will see Uganda stage a respectable performance.

Players as Oscar Mawa, who has 4 goals in the tournament so far, dribbling gem Travis Mutyaba, Hassan Mubiru, skipper Ibrahim Juma, Vincent Mulema, the towering midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi, Shugai Kaliisa, Peter Gava, Issa Bugembe and others are expected to show up and report on duty.

Ivan Irinimbabazi (Left) celebrates his goal

The technical team is spolt for choice whether to maintain goalkeeper Henry Mwebe or return the first choice Abdu Magada who was rested from the Ethiopia game because of an ailment.

Uganda seeks for a back-to-back qualification to the continental show piece after playing in the past edition that was held in Tanzania in 2018.