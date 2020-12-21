UPDF FC were the biggest winners on Matchday Five, overcoming Police FC to go top of the log as the League went into a break up to February next year. The Army side have garnered 12 points in five games.

Express FC reigned in the Kampala Derby overcoming bitter rivals SC Villa while KCCA FC lost to URA FC at home.

A total of 28 goals were scored in the 8 games played and Joel Muyita in this article looks at the top performers on Match Day Five.

Goalkeeper: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Kyetume FC goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa Credit: John Batanudde

Mutakubwa was brilliant for Kyetume FC against BUL FC and made several game defining saves to help the Slaughters secure maximum points.

He was eventually named man of the match, his second this season.

Right Back: Bright Vuni (UPDF FC)

UPDF XI Vs Kyetume: Bright Vuni is first on the row behind, donning shirt 5

Seemed a bit shaky at the start but grew in confidence and denied Police FC to make any in roads on the left wing.

He on several occasions denied Ruben Kimera who was eventually withdrawn. And even when Ben Ocen dropped to the left, Vuni kept the resolve.

Left Back: Simon Namwanja (Wakiso Giants FC)

Simon Peter Namwanja Credit: Wakiso Giants FC Media

Got involved in the two goals as Wakiso Giants FC registered a fifth draw in as many games this season.

Namwanja provided the assist for Viane Ssekajugo it was his cross that was cleared into the path of Ibrahim Kasule for Wakiso’s second goal.

Centre Back: Benjamin Nyakoojo (URA FC)

Benjamin Nyakoojo was named man of the match against KCCA FC (Photo by URA FC)

His physical presence helped URA FC to tame Brian Aheebwa with Nyakoojo literally winning all the aerial duels.

He also putting the icing on the cake by appearing on the score sheet with a powerful header that left KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago totally beaten.

Centre Back: Dennis Ssekitoleko (UPDF FC)

The long serving player at UPDF FC provided solution in denying Police FC who had scored eight goals in their previous two games.

Combined well with Simon Mbaziira to frustrate Police FC attackers. Derrick Kaooza was withdrawn before the break, Ben Ocen was harmless while Herman Wasswa who was brought on later did not make any impact.

Holding Midfield: Ivan Sserubiri (URA FC)

Ivan Sserubiri in blue (File Photo)

Looks a bit sluggish but very comfortable when the ball is on his feet. He could have missed a penalty moments after coming on for injured Jullius Mutyaba but gave URA FC midfield shape.

He took control, made interceptions and always worked as the fulcrum, igniting attacks whenever URA regained possession.

Central Midfield: Karim Watambala (Vipers SC)

Karim Watambala pose with man of the match placard.

The best performance for Wattambala and Vipers SC this season. He completely took charge of the midfield against Busoga FC and a deserving man of the match.

The youngster also appeared on the score sheet.

Attacking Midfield: Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants FC)

Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule

Wakiso Giants FC were unfortunate to concede a late equaliser to deny them their first win this season.

However, Kasule went home with his head high after an incredible performance spiced up with a goal, his first at the club.

Forward: George Senkaaba (Express FC)

George Ssenkaaba celebrates after scoring against SC Villa Credit: John Batanudde

Any of the three forwards for Express FC could have made my team that is Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale and George Senkaaba. I Settled for the latter because he score the solitary strike that secured Express derby bragging rights.

Forward: Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Joackim Ojera in action.

Another brilliant performance from Ojera following almost the same output against SC Villa and BUL FC.

He made the right wing his, often cutting inside with his left giving Herbert Acahi a lot of work on the day.

Ojera was involved in the penalty that was awarded to URA FC, setting up Moses Sseruyidde who was fouled by Achai.

He also set up Shafik Kagimu for the winning goal, doing the donkey work on the flank before laying up for the skipper.

Forward: Living Kabon (Onduparaka FC)

Living Kabon celebrates one of his goals (File Photo). Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

A goal and an assist to his name in the 3-1 win for Onduparaka FC against Kitara FC, Living Kabon who has now scored three goals makes by Best XI for Matchday Five.

Coach: Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC)

Mentions

Hussein Zzinda (UPDF FC)

Frank Klaanda (Express FC)

Paul Mucureezi (Vipers SC)

Rashid Mpaata (MYDA FC)

Wol Makweth (Mbarara City FC)

Gabriel Matata (Onduapraka FC)

