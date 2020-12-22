Cecafa U17 Championship 2020

Final: Uganda 3-1 Tanzania

Uganda 3-1 Tanzania 3rd Place Playoff: Djibouti 2-5 Ethiopia

The 2020 Cecafa U17 Championship climaxed on Tuesday, December 22 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Uganda Cubs emerged winners of the tournament thanks to second-half goals from center half Ivan Irinimbabazi, attacking midfielder Travis Mutyaba, and a penalty from Ibrahim Juma.

The first half saw limited chances but it was Tanzania with the better chances. Ladaki Chisamba and Omar Mvungi came close with one of the efforts hitting the foot of the post.

The second half belonged to Uganda and took the lead in the 62nd minute through Irinimbabazi, a headed goal off Vicent Mulema’s freekick

Mutyaba got the second, a low drive into the bottom corner, with ten minutes to play after shaking off three defenders but Vincent Mulema connected into his own net seven minutes later to give Tanzania some hope.

However, Juma’s added time penalty sealed the title for Uganda.

Individual Awards