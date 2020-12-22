Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group) – Last Group Games:

Ssingo 0-2 Butambala (*Abandoned after 55 minutes)

Butambala (*Abandoned after 55 minutes) Mawogola 0-0 Bulemeezi

The final game in Butikiro group in the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament between Ssingo and Butambala was not completed at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 21st December 2020.

This match ended prematurely at the 55th mark with Butambala leading 2-0.

The cause for the abandonment of this tie was due to the fact that Ssingo, who had started with 9 players had 3 of their players injured and therefore the match could not progress as stated by the law.

Moses Mutebi and Patrick Nsamba had scored in the first half as Emuron Recoba’s Butambala took the half time lead 2-0.

Ssingo lost 2 players through injury in the opening stanza of the game handled by referee Vincent Kavuma.

Goalkeeper Fred Ntege and Shafic Lugolobi limped out with different injuries in the opening stanza.

An out-field player Rogers Masembe, a left back then donned the goalkeeper’s attire and went to the goal posts as the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Butambala.

With 10 minutes played in the second half, Ssingo at this stage were playing with 7 players.

Diminutive midfielder Eddie Bulwanyi limped out with a leg injury and at this stage, the match could not continue.

The Ssingo bench with the coach and injured players

The referee Kavuma who was quickly joined by his assistants (Mustapha Mafumu and Robert Kimbugwe) as well as the fourth official Ali Kaddu sadly called off the game as the two team’s players returned to the dressing rooms.

Fourth official Ali Kaddu looks on

This unfortunate incident marked the end of the Butikiro group where 20 goals were scored in as many as 10 matches.

Butambala were awarded 3 goals and points as per the Masaza rules and regulations regarding forfeiture of a game.

This victory however was not good enough to see them make the knock out stage.

Defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola who had earlier on the final match day played to a goal-less draw both qualified out of the Butikiro group to the quarter finals.

The Bulemeezi, Mawogola game had a nasty incident when the latter’s goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya collided with an opponent and suffered a twisted knee.

This very match was also braced by a heavy rain storm that at stage also forced a stoppage.

Masaza Cup local organizing committee first vice president Sam Mpiima lauded the teams that turned up in Butikiro group, the sponsors and all the persons whose efforts could not go unnoticed to have seen the tournament kick off successfully.

I want to thank all the teams that turned for the tournament. We have had all the matches in Butikiro group played with a success part from the Ssingo – Butambala game that was abandoned at the start of the second half. We urge the teams to prepare well as they come to Njeru. Also, I wish to appreciate all the tournament sponsors and partners; Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, FUFA, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation and everybody who has done something incredible to see that we have a successful tournament. Samuel Mpiima, 1st Vice Chairman Masaza Cup Organizing Committee

Mpiima, who is also the head of Njeru Camp, however strongly castigated the behavior of Ssingo team management and some players while at Njeru.

To that effect, Ssingo was levied with a fine of Shs 15,000,000 lest face a one year ban from Masaza Cup competition.

Also three Ssingo players Frank Bukenya, Ivan Kakumba and Musa Jagwe were banned for a period of 2 years from taking part in the competition because of gross indiscipline.

Meanwhile, teams in Bulange group (Busiro, Buvuma, Buwekula, Kyaggwe and Busujju) are expected to have their players and officials tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala.

The reporting day for these teams at Njeru is Sunday, 27th December 2020.

Team Line Ups:

Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (GK -1), Davis Talah Isooba (13), Shafic Lugolobi (15), Rogers Masembe (13), Amuli Mukasa (8), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Dathan Mubiru (14), Daniel Kazibwe (10)

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Michael Kabali

Assistant Coach: Ali Kiggundu

Team Manager: Samuel Serebe

Butambala XI: Ismail Maganda ( G.K – 18), Brian Mato (5), Sabule Lwandasa (3), Athanas Mutaawe (2), Livingstone Mbigo (13), Julius Bukenya (6), Musa Jagwe (15), Sharif Nsereko (10), Patrick Nsamba (11), Moses Mutebi (9), Frank Yiga (14)

Substitutes: Fahad Emuran (GK -1), Faluk Semukuutu (12), Maurice Muwonge (7), Farouk Luwagga (4), Abdul Kalanzi (8)

Team Officials:

Head Coach: Moses Kayemba

Assistant Coach: Emuron Recoba

Team Manager: Robert Kiyemba

Official: Muhammad Kyeyune

Match Officials:

Referee: Vincent Kavuma

Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Fourth Official: Richard Kimbowa (Doctor)

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match Commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

All Butikiro Group Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli Butambala 0-1 Mawogola Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli Bulemeezi 0-0 Mawogola Ssingo 0-2 Butambala (*Abandoned after 55 minutes)

Butambala

Top Scorers: