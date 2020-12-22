From the latest LaLiga Santander results to Lionel Messi’s new record to the start of the Copa del Rey, it was a very busy week in the world of Spanish football and the top stories are outlined right here.

The two Madrid sides lead the way

Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid sit top of the LaLiga Santander table after Matchday 14, with 29 points each. Atletico are in an even stronger position as they still have two games in hand, but both clubs from the capital city can be content after Atlético overcame Elche CF 3-1 this weekend and after Real Madrid won by the same scoreline in SD Eibar.

Messi matches Pelé

Lionel Messi scored in a 2-2 draw against Valencia CF this weekend, with that goal his 643rd for FC Barcelona. That’s a special number because it means that Messi has matched Pelé’s Santos goals tally, the record for the most goals with a single club. The Brazilian congratulated the Argentine on the achievement. He wrote: “Above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football.”

Lionel Messi in action against Valencia

All LaLiga Santander sides progress in the Copa del Rey

The 2020/21 Copa del Rey got going this week as 16 LaLiga Santander sides entered, all except for the four Supercopa contenders. All 16 of them played away against lower league opposition and all 16 of them made it through to the next round, which will take place in January.

Messi and Ramos make the FIFPro XI

The FIFPro XI of the world’s best footballers of the past year was announced this past week and the captains of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been included. Lionel Messi has now been included 14 times, while this is Sergio Ramos’ 11th time in the dream team of the year.

A serious injury for Vicente Iborra

There was sad news for Villarreal CF and for all of Spanish football this week as it was confirmed that Vicente Iborra has suffered a serious ACL injury and will miss several months of action. The midfielder had started 2020/21 well and this is major setback for him and for his team.

Vicente Iborra

Luis Suárez’s 200th appearance

Atlético Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Elche CF on Saturday was a special one for Luis Suárez, who was playing in his 200th LaLiga Santander match. He marked the occasion with a brace, meaning he now has 152 goals across his first 200 matches in Spain’s top flight, an incredible goalscoring rate.

Luis Suarez shoots past the Elche goalkeeper

Getafe’s return to winning ways

There was euphoria at Getafe CF when they defeated FC Barcelona 1-0 back on October 17th, with that an impressive win for the Azulones. What followed, though, was a seven-match winless run in LaLiga Santander, one that was finally ended with a 2-0 victory over Cádiz CF on Sunday. That was their first league win in over two months, since October 17th. It was most welcome for coach José Bordalás.

Asier Illarramendi’s return to the squad list

Asier Illarramendi was included on a Real Sociedad squad list this past week, which is excellent news for the Basque club’s captain. He has had to go for three different operations since suffering an injury in August of 2019, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. He isn’t quite ready to return to the pitch yet, but he is moving closer and a return is on its way.

The Champions League last 16 draw

All four Spanish sides who entered this season’s Champions League are still alive and they found out this week who they’ll face in the last 16 when the knockouts start in February. FC Barcelona will face PSG, Atlético Madrid will take on Chelsea, Sevilla FC will meet Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will go up against Atalanta.

The Europa League teams learn their fate too

All of LaLiga Santander’s Europa League teams are also still involved in that competition and they’ve also learned who’ll they’ll take on next. The last 32 draw has pitted Granada CF against Napoli, Real Sociedad against Manchester United and Villarreal CF against RB Salzburg.