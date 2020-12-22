A.S.B.C Rugby Club and Uganda Rugby Cranes star Philip Wokorach today visited the Acholi Quarters Rugby Academy and donated rugby balls.

Wokorach also shared snacks with the little children at the academy with only a few days to Christmas day.

The Acholi Quarters Rugby Academy is a grassroots rugby development academy based in the Acholi Quarters in Kampala. It was started by Heathens fullback Joseph Oyet who runs its activities with his mates Trevor Ochan, Saddam Geoffrey and Akena Francis.

Today we were so glad to host the French & Ug finest, @WokorachPhilip, at the #AQRA.



On his courtesy visit he made a kind donation of Rugby balls & some snacks for all Teams.



Just like Oyet, Wokorach is one of many tag rugby products from Kyadondo Rugby Club. The Acholi Quarters Rugby Academy started with 50 children and continues to inspire more to play rugby.

The academy is also supported by Cork Tag Rugby, an Irish rugby organisation that has donated balls and jerseys before.

Wokorach is back in the country for the festive season from his French Federal One division rugby club A.S.B.C.