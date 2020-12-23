The first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup qualifier between AS Kigali and KCCA Football Club has been cancelled but the Rwandan side has been awarded a 2-0 win.

“CAF the football governing body in Africa has canceled the CAF Confederation game between AS Kigali and KCCA FC,” the club said in a statement.

“KCCA FC did not have the recommended number of players to have the game take place. This is because a number of players tested positive for COVID 19 and could not travel to Kigali Rwanda.”

Skipper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Samson Kigozi, Hassan Musana and Hassan Matovu, as well as head coach Mike Mutebi, did not travel after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

Each match must be played if the team has at least eleven (11) players (including a

goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes. If a team cannot travel to the host country and/or venue of a match due to any travel or

other restriction relating to COVID-19, the team in question will be considered to have

lost the match 2-0. If a team does not have the minimum number of players required, at least eleven (11)

players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes, the team in question will be

considered to have lost the match 2-0. The number of authorized substitutions is limited to five (5) players per team. Each team

will have three opportunities to make these substitutions during the match. CAF, Essential Guidelines for Resumption

Only 14 players made the trip to Rwanda, meaning the minimum number of 4 substitutes could not be raised and thus CAF called off the game and awarded the win to AS Kigali as per regulations.

The returned leg is scheduled for January 6 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.