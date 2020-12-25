It is official. Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu has been released from the training camp at Cranes Paradise hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

Kajoba is accused of leaving the camp without authorization, which is contrary to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

The coach will therefor not travel with the squad preparing for the pre-CHAN Tournament in Cameroon.

The development was confirmed by the Federation website on Christmas Day (25th December 2020).

“FUFA has released one of the Uganda Cranes technical staff Fred Kajoba after not being able to observe the camp regulations at the Team Hotel in Kisasi which require all members of the contingent to follow the strict Covid-19 SOPs. Kajoba will therefore not travel with the Uganda Cranes Contingent on Monday 28th December 2020 when they fly out of the country for a pre- CHAN tournament in Cameroon in preparation for the Total CHAN Finals that starts mid-January 2021.” FUFA Statement.

Replacement:

As Kajoba returns home, FUFA is seeking for his replacement in the nearby future.

“A replacement for the goalkeeping coach will be named by the FUFA Executive in due course.” the statement adds.

Kajoba reacts:

The former Uganda Cranes international when contacted clarified he had left camp to attend to the Christmas prayers.

“Before leaving camp, I contacted the coach (Johnathan McKinstry). I had to pray” Kajoba defended self.

Kajoba has served the national team for more than a decade now working under the different regimes of different head coaches as Scottish Robert Williamson, Sredjovic Milutin (Serbian), Sebastien Desabre (Frenchman) and the most recent one McKinstry from Northern Ireland.

Uganda Cranes depart for Cameroon on Monday, 28th December 2020 for the mini-pre CHAN tournament.